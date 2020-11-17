Canada Beverage Coolers Market Set to Grow Massively by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players AB Electrolux, Felix Storch, Inc, Summit Appliance Division, U-Line

Canada Beverage Coolers Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Canada Beverage Coolers industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Canada Beverage Coolers market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Canada Beverage Coolers industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Canada Beverage Coolers market are Haier lnc., Vinotemp, Perlick Corporation, Allavino, Powers Equipment Company, Inc., Danby, Summit Appliance Division, Felix Storch, Inc, Climadiff, WHYNTER LLC, FRIGOGLASS, Miele & Cie. KG, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, AB Electrolux, Avanti Products, U-Line, NewAir and NewAir.com and VIKING RANGE, etc.

Canada Beverage Coolers Market Definitions And Overview:

Canada beverage coolers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 90.92 million by 2027 from USD 75.15 million in 2019. Increased demand of smart beverage coolers are the factors for the market growth.

The consumption of beverages has increased in past few years especially that of ready to drink beverages. Thus it can be concluded that the beverage industry is growing very rapidly which boosts the demand of beverage coolers in the market.

Increasing usage of beverage coolers compared to refrigerators due to requirement of different temperature levels helps in boosting the market growth.

Canada Beverage Coolers Market Scope and Market Size

Beverage coolers market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, temperature zones, size, cooler height, number of shelves, shelves material, finish, door swing, control type, distribution channel, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into less than 200l, 200-500l, 500-1000l and more than 1000l. Rising demand of 200-500L segment inadvertently increases because of the increasing demand in the commercial spaces so that they can meet large number of people’s demand.

Growing beverage industry in Canada is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of beverage coolers products.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into freestanding, built-in and undercounter, countertop, dual zone, thermoelectric and others. Built-in and undercounter segment is dominating as it is one of the most adaptable type of beverage coolers as it can be located at any place in the house. Thus, built-in and undercounter is leading type in the Canada beverage coolers market.

On the basis of temperature zones, the market is segmented into single zone beverage coolers, dual zone beverage coolers, triple zone beverage coolers and multi zone (4 or more zones) beverage coolers. Dual zone beverage coolers segment is dominating because it has good number of storing options as compared to the other temperatures zones

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into 6 – 50 bottle, 51 – 100 bottle, 101 – 200 bottle and more than 201 bottle. 101-200 bottle segment is dominating in the market as the commercial spaces require large coolers which can store 100 to 200 bottles at a time so that they can able to meet large number of customers

On the basis of cooler height, the market is segmented into 28 to 32 inch, 33 to 36 inch, 38 to 56 inch and above 56 inch. 28 to 32 inch segment is dominating the market because these beverage coolers are able to store large number of bottles as compared to other cooler height

On the basis of number of shelves, the market is segmented into 1 – 2 shelves, 3 – 4 shelves, 5 – 6 shelves, 7 – 9 shelves, 9 – 12 shelves and more than 13 shelves. 5 – 6 shelves segment is dominating the market as it can be used to store variety of beverages in one cooler

On the basis of shelves material, the market is segmented into metal, tempered glass, wood and others. Tempered glass segment is dominating the market as these materials are used in glass making and are versatile along with heat resistant properties

On the basis of finish, the market is segmented into blacks, glass, panel ready, silver tones, stainless steel and wood finishes. Stainless steel segment is dominating the market because the stainless steel appliances are much more durable. It has the better property of insulation as compared to other finish which helps in keeping the wines and drinks cooler

On the basis of door swing, the market is segmented into french door, left side door, reversible door, right side door and side by side door. Reversible door segment is dominating the market as they are considered to be expensive products in the beverage cooler segment with free-standing properties

On the basis of control type, the market is segmented into digital, electronic, touch and turn knob. Electronic segment is dominating the market as it allows precise control over the refrigerator temperature and settings

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce and others. Specialty stores segment is dominating the market as the equipment is mostly found in the specialty stores and is the most prominent place for purchasing of beverage coolers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic segment dominates the market because the consumption of wine beverages in the Canada is more as compared to the non-alcoholic beverage

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, bars, hotels and restaurants, lounges, corporate offices, movie theatres, bookstores and others. Residential segment is dominating the Canada beverage coolers market because it enhances the décor of the house and provides a luxurious look in the kitchen.

The country has increased in the research and development expenditure for the cooling and chilling solutions which boosts the beverage coolers market in the country.

For instance, in 2007 more than 1,095,828 workers in restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, movie theatres and others depends, in part, on the beverage sales for their daily livelihoods. Referring in this retail impact, it further widens the economic reach of the non-alcoholic beverage industry by a staggering addition of USD 193.5 billion beyond what the beverage industry generates directly.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Canada brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Canada Beverage Coolers market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this Canada Beverage Coolers market research report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Canada Beverage Coolers market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Canada Beverage Coolers market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Canada Beverage Coolers market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Canada Beverage Coolers market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

