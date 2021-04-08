Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market 2021 Business Scenario – Solvay Group, 3B-Fiberglass (Braj Binani Group), Cytec Industries Inc.

The Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composite Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6%, during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market: Solvay Group, 3B-Fiberglass (Braj Binani Group), Cytec Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Polymer Ltd, DuPont de Nemours, Hexcel Corporation, Technocompound GmbH, Polyone Corporation, Base Group, Gurit Holding, BASF SE, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 20% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353964/canada-automotive-thermoplastic-polymer-composites-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– There has been rising interest toward thermoplastic polymer composites since the past few years, owing to several advantages of these materials, including high volume processability, recyclability, superior damage tolerance, and fracture toughness, and ability to produce complex shapes.

– These composites found applications in different modes of transportation, from cars to underground trains. Among thermoplastic composites, long-fiber thermoplastics (LFTs) are being extensively used in the transportation sector.

– The automotive industry was impacted due to high fuel prices. Furthermore, in the transportation industry, vehicle OEMs and suppliers use thermoplastic composites to reduce vehicle mass. Due to stringent emission regulations, automotive manufacturers are focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicle, as it helps in saving a noticeable amount of carbon dioxide emissions. A 10-kilogram weight reduction is estimated to reduce 1 gram of carbon dioxide per kilometer.

Key Market Trends

Transportation Sector to Drive the Market

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAF) standard forced manufacturers in the automobile industry to develop vehicle designs that incorporated high-performance light-weight materials. The weight of an automobile has a direct impact on driving dynamics, fuel consumption, and agility. A 10% reduction in vehicle weights results in approximately 5-7% rise in fuel savings

The rising focus on minimizing carbon emission and enhancement of fuel economy, primarily by reducing the weight of a vehicle, are driving the demand for thermoplastics composites.

Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites (CFRTP) is one of the primary materials that can address the rising concerns regarding a vehicle’s weight. In combination with metals, CFRTP composites will be a part of a multi-material approach when designing the car of the future. These materials are developed and assembled with recyclability and sustainability in mind. In addition, the automotive industry standards will serve to align methods for characterizing the performance of CFRTP composites.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353964/canada-automotive-thermoplastic-polymer-composites-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Canada Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: