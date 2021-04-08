Canada Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Analysis by Post COVID-19 Developments and Overview – 2025: Hexcel Corporation, itsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc

The Canada Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Canada Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Canada Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Canadian automotive carbon fiber market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 11%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Canada Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Hexcel Corporation, itsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc, MouldCam Pty Ltd, SGL Carbon, Toho Tenex, Toray Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited, Sigmatex, Solvay, and others.

Market Overview:

Carbon fiber is a light-weight material and has high-strength characteristics that can be designed for enhanced performance in automotive applications. They offer improvement in structural, functional, or cosmetic properties. To make vehicles lighter, cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective, the leading carbon fiber suppliers are responding to the needs and expectations of the vehicle OEMs, system suppliers, and customers. Many car companies, such as BMW, Audi, GM, Honda, and Polestar have established agreements with carbon fiber material producers for mass production, and are investing in their processes to support low-cost carbon fiber manufacturing.

Among applications, the exterior segment is expected to lead the market of automotive carbon fiber in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand from manufacturers to produce several exterior parts, such as fenders, hoods, bumper beams, and deck lids of vehicles. Adopting carbon fiber increases the durability of vehicles, thereby ensuring a long life cycle of the parts and vehicle. The exterior parts of vehicles manufactured from composites also offer high stiffness, thereby, resulting in minimum damage to occupants in case of accidents.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Carbon Fiber in Automobiles to Achieve Greater Fuel Efficiency

Although automobiles have been around for more than a century, the material they are made of has mostly remained the same. It only since the past few decades that advanced materials ranging from aluminum and magnesium alloys to carbon fiber have made their way into mass-produced cars. Advanced materials such as carbon fiber are essential for boosting the fuel economy of modern cars all the while maintaining performance and safety. Since it takes lesser energy to accelerate a lighter object than a heavier one, lightweight materials offer great potential for increasing vehicle efficiency and fuel economy. A 10% reduction in the vehicle’s weight can transpire to a 6% to 8% increase in fuel economy.

BMWs use of carbon fiber in its i3 model has considerably reduced the car’s weight. The company sells around 31,000 units of the i3 model in a year. BMW and its carbon fiber producing partner the SGL Group, have spent close to USD 1 billion in establishing the supply chain for the CFRP used in the i3 and i8. Audi is also using carbon fiber to produce the rear wall of the space-frame for its A8 sedan. Even from the supply side, carbon fiber manufacturers have been ramping up their production capacities, which will further help in the adoption of carbon fiber in automobiles.

Healthy growth-rate anticipated in Canadian Market

With the enactment of stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards in the region, automobile manufacturers in Canada such as BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, etc. have started using carbon fiber composites in the manufacturing of their vehicles.

Companies are trying to invent new parts made of carbon fiber that can reduce the total weight of the vehicle to a great extent. The application of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) has been widely adopted for the production of automotive bodies, particularly in hyper-car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

The demand for carbon fiber is expected to increase during the forecast period, as companies are forming new partnerships and launching new carbon fiber technologies for the manufacturing of automotive components, in turn aiding in driving the growth of automotive carbon fiber in the European market. Faurecia, one of the world’s largest automotive part manufacturers, announced that it was joining the leading cluster MAI Carbon of the Incorporated Society of Carbon Composites, based at the Augsburg Innovation Park, Germany, to develop manufacturing processes capable of reaching automotive cycle times for the mass production of carbon fiber and composite parts.

