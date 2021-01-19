Canada Advanced Wound Dressing Market || keyplayers Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc., and BSN Medical.

The report “ Canada Advanced Wound Dressing Market, By Product Type (Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressings, and Other Dressings), By Wound Type (Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcer, Venous Ulcer, and Other Chronic Wounds), and Acute Wounds (Surgical Wounds, Burns, and Other Acute Wounds) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Canada Advanced Wound Dressing is projected to grow from US$ 116.23 million in 2019 to US$ 166.93 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 6.34%. Increasing prevalence of type I and II diabetes is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound dressing products as prolonged diabetes leads to diabetic foot ulcers. Increasing cases of road accidents and trauma, such as burns, are expected to contribute to market growth. There is a direct correlation between the ageing and process of wound healing—with age, decreased cellular function lessens the body’s natural ability to close and heal wounds, making the ageing population a potential end-user of advanced wound dressing products. Moreover, technological innovation in wound care techniques, specifically, stimulus- activated amorphous hydrogels for preventing bleeding in severe trauma cases further complement the market growth

Key Highlights:

In January 2020, As part of its Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM)-related wound care push, Advocate Aurora is working with Medline. Advocate Aurora Puts Wound Acre First With New PDGM Strategy. Improving outcomes around wound care through enhanced training and education.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Canada advanced wound dressing market accounted for US$ 116.23 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the product, application, and end-use.

By product type, foam dressings is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period as they are made up of semi-permeable polyurethane, so they are non-adherent and non-linting, which makes it more suitable for bleeding wounds. This dressing allow water vapour to enter, but keep out bacteria and other contaminants.

By wound type, rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the usage of dressings is likely to get fueled, which, in turn, is expected to augment the market growth.

By acute wounds, huge burden of accident, fall related acute injury, an improved wound care facilities of Canada, are the major growth contributor to the acute wound market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Canada Advanced Wound Dressing Market”, By Product Type (Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressings, and Other Dressings), By Wound Type (Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcer, Venous Ulcer, and Other Chronic Wounds), and Acute Wounds (Surgical Wounds, Burns, and Other Acute Wounds) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the Australia Plastic Packaging market includes Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, Integra Lifesciences, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc., and BSN Medical.

