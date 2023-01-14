Can you manually save your game at any time in One Piece Odyssey?

In One Piece Odyssey, gamers get to discover the huge open world of Waford as they appear to get their arms on Memorias and assist the Straw Hats regain the skills that they misplaced.

The world is sort of huge with a number of fast-travel factors, with the principle narrative of the sport revolving round serving to the Straw Hats escape the island. They may solely give you the chance to take action by exploring essentially the most iconic arcs within the type of Memorias and defeating the assorted opponents within the sport to regain their misplaced powers.

The sport does get more durable because the narrative progresses, which is what has led many in the neighborhood to be inquisitive about checkpoints, and the way usually they may be capable of save their progress within the sport.

Sadly, One Piece Odyssey doesn’t have a fast save or handbook save characteristic that gamers will be capable of avail as they proceed to discover Waford.

Nonetheless, the sport does have an autosave characteristic that runs fairly continuously. There are additionally quite a few save factors that gamers can work together with, which is the one handbook technique to save progress within the RPG.

Saving your progress in One Piece Odyssey

Not like a number of the extra widespread RPGs and JRPGs, gamers won’t be able to save lots of their sport at any time when they need in One Piece Odyssey. There may be neither a devoted save button, nor a fast save characteristic that they’ll exploit when the gameplay will get troublesome throughout a number of the later encounters.

Nonetheless, gamers will get to benefit from the title’s auto-save characteristic that runs fairly continuously, particularly after reaching sure milestones or after finishing a specific problem.

Moreover, there are particular save factors which might be situated all through the map. Gamers will be capable of discover these areas within the sport to manually save the progress that they’ve made until that time.

These are a number of the key areas in One Piece Odyssey, as gamers will begin instantly from their final save after they fail in fight. It might probably both be a really current autosave level if they’re fortunate, or it is going to be at one in every of these handbook checkpoints.

Therefore, it’s suggested that with each vital quantity of development within the sport, gamers ought to seek for these factors on the map and manually save their progress.

Though that is may be an irritating mechanic for some, there are a lot of within the One Piece Odyssey playerbase who’re thrilled concerning the problem that such a save characteristic brings to the gameplay.



