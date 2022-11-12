Can you get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok?

God of Battle Ragnarok options many characters who’re fairly common in Norse Mythology. Whereas a few of them are fairly pleasant, others aren’t. That stated, a whole lot of weapons within the recreation have their very own identification as effectively.

On condition that Thor is current in God of Battle Ragnarok, his mighty hammer, Mjolnir can be seen within the recreation. Sadly, gamers will not be capable of use this weapon within the recreation.

Whereas the Mjolnir and Leviathan Axe are fairly well-known in their very own approach, Thor’s hammer has fairly some fan following total due to its quite a few variations in comics and films.

Observe: This text incorporates spoilers from God of Battle Ragnarok. Reader’s discretion is suggested.

Why cannot Kratos get Mjolnir in God of Battle Ragnarok?

To start with, it is unclear if Kratos is worthy sufficient to wield the mighty hammer in God of Battle Ragnarok. Each time it has been seen within the recreation, the hammer has been in Thor’s palms solely.

In truth, gamers may also see the mighty Mjolnir in motion as Thor does accompany Atreus all through a number of missions within the recreation. The one time he drops the hammer is after he dies by the hands of Odin on the very finish of the sport.

What occurs to Mjolnir after Thor’s demise?

After being killed by Odin, Thor drops his hammer. Kratos would not trouble to choose it up both. Nevertheless, on the finish of the sport, gamers discover that Thrud, Thor’s daughter, picks it up and flies into the space.

Moreover, it is troublesome to say if Thrud will use the hammer in her conquests as a result of that is the place the storyline halts. The titles that observe God of Battle Ragnarok may simply showcase her battle prowess as she steps onto the battlefield whereas wielding the mighty Mjolnir.

It may be assumed that Thrud is extra worthy than Kratos in the case of wielding the mighty Mjolnir. Nevertheless, on condition that the Spartan God-killer by no means tried to choose the hammer up, commenting on his worthiness is troublesome.

What weapons can Kratos use within the recreation?

Whereas Kratos cannot use Mjolnir within the recreation, he has an arsenal of his personal. His trusted Leviathan Axe makes a return to God of Battle Ragnarok and so does his Blades of Chaos. The one new weapon that he acquires within the recreation is the Draupnir Spear.

These weapons, with the suitable builds, could be fairly devastating in battle. Particularly when he is preventing enemies, the Blades of Chaos might help him dish out harm over lengthy ranges. The Leviathan Axe can be utilized to whack enemies after they rise up shut and private.

The Draupnir Spear, alternatively, is a brand-new ranged weapon. Not solely can he use it to make up for extra combos within the recreation, however he may also use it to impale runic tablets whereas attempting to unlock Nornir Chests within the recreation.

Total, the weapon choice within the recreation is fairly attention-grabbing and stays true to the Norse Mythology in some ways. The one draw back is the truth that gamers do not get to wield the mighty Mjolnir in God of Battle Ragnarok.



