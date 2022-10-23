Can You Get Live Wallpapers on iOS 16?

Though the iOS 16 certainly brings alongside a plethora of fantastic options, we are able to’t deny the truth that Apple has taken out numerous options too. The reside wallpaper is one in every of them. Should you loved the dynamic or reside wallpaper scenario earlier than iOS 16, it’s gone now.

Customers have a number of questions concerning the availability of reside wallpapers in iOS 16. In case you are on an identical boat and you might be confused about the way to navigate by the scenario, we’ve got all of the related data lined up for you on this article.

Stay Wallpapers are Gone with iOS 16

The dynamic wallpapers on iOS, which gained a number of reputation, at the moment are not accessible anymore with iOS 16. The characteristic beforehand got here with iOS 14 and iOS 15 however has now been eradicated with the iOS 16 replace.

Not solely are the pink and yellow summary wallpapers gone, however the totally different wallpapers that got here with iOS 14 aren’t accessible anymore as nicely.

Customers may even not be capable of entry the dynamic wallpapers that got here with the beforehand accessible iPhone fashions. Additionally, the earlier characteristic the place holding down a wallpaper animation is gone too.

Are Stay Wallpapers Utterly Gone?

Apple has little question eradicated the beforehand accessible animated wallpapers for the lock display screen. Nonetheless, the excellent news is that the identical has been changed with a brand new set now.

The newer iOS 16 wallpapers transfer with totally different actions. One of many largest examples is while you get up your iPhone, the wallpaper animates.

There are numerous collections of wallpaper accessible, together with Astronomy, Climate, and Collections underneath iOS 16.

How you can use the brand new iOS 16 Wallpaper Options?

If you wish to spruce up the look of your iPhone’s lock display screen with the brand new iOS 16 wallpapers, you are able to do so very quickly.

The newer reside wallpapers which can be accessible with iOS 16 are quite a bit simpler to entry. Should you aren’t certain the way to entry and use them, right here’s what it’s essential do:

Get up your iPhone first Faucet and maintain down the lock display screen From there, you’ll discover a customization menu pop up. Faucet on the + button there. Select from the gathering of wallpapers accessible. Faucet on Apply and you’ve got efficiently modified your wallpaper.

Since there are fairly a couple of totally different varieties to select from, you get to modify issues up at times, which is kind of enjoyable.

How do I exploit Greater than One Wallpaper at a Time?

One of many spotlight options of iOS 16 is that it permits customers to use a number of wallpapers at a time. So, when you arrange a number of wallpapers, you possibly can faucet and alter them to your liking.

Should you aren’t certain the way to do it, observe the steps talked about:

Wake your iPhone from sleep mode. Faucet and maintain down on the lock display screen. Both swipe left or swipe proper to examine by the gathering of accessible wallpapers. If you come throughout a wallpaper you want, faucet on it.

From there, you possibly can choose a number of wallpapers like that after which select and alter between them at your comfort.

Conclusion

And, that’s all it’s essential know concerning the reside wallpaper characteristic on iOS 16. Despite the fact that the beforehand accessible options are gone, Apple has launched quite a lot of new and improved options that ought to make up for the unavailability of the earlier characteristic. We hope this text provides you all of the insights concerning making use of a brand new wallpaper and altering between them while you get bored.

