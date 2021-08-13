Can you find the names of all of these characters?

While the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet continues to draw audiences and become the biggest hit of the year at the French box office, we invite you to test your knowledge of the Alexandre Astier series.

Provencal the Gauls?

In addition to its devastating humor, the Kaamelott series shines with its many characters. Alexandre Astier has created a whole gallery of iconic characters. Whether you’re a Kaamelott fan or not, we’ve all heard of Perceval, Karadoc, Léodagan, Merlin or even Bohort.

Whether knights or farmers, men or women, friends or enemies of Arthur, Kaamelott’s characters are all particularly adorable. This is due on the one hand to the flawless writing of Alexandre Astier, and on the other hand to the talent of the actors, handpicked by the creator of the series, who writes especially for them. All characters have their peculiarities and their character, and yet unfortunately it is sometimes impossible for us to remember the name of one of these characters … Be careful not to have it on your tongue, otherwise you will in ours Test not received 100%!

A new quiz with which you can use your knowledge of Kaamelott. can test

While the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet was an opportunity for us to find the series’ main characters and discover new ones (including the already iconic Alzagar, Quarto, Maclou, Petrok, and Kolaig), we wanted to pay tribute to the many minor characters of Kaamelott. Are you ready to test your Kaamelott series knowledge? So let’s go

Feel free to share your score in the comments and let us know which supporting character impressed or amused you the most on the series or in the first part. If you enjoyed this test, you can also try our other special Kaamelott quiz where you have to solve cult quotes.