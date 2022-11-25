Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-finds is difficult his followers in honor of the Thanksgiving vacation.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, not too long ago shared his mind teaser titled, “Can You discover a PUMPKIN among the many turkeys?” with Fox Information Digital.

“Right here in Europe, we do not have Thanksgiving, however I feel it is a very good custom that brings households and associates collectively and [it] reminds us to be grateful for the great issues in life,” Dudás advised Fox Information Digital.

Hiding in what seems to be like an countless variety of turkeys is one orange pumpkin.

Prior to now, Dudás has created different seek-and-find mind teasers to honor present occasions together with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations comparable to Halloween and back-to-school season.

Dudás is the writer of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “The place’s the panda?” Extra not too long ago, he has developed a brand new emerging-reader graphic novel sequence titled, “Fox & Rabbit.”

To see the answer of Dudás’ puzzle go to thedudolf.blogspot.com.