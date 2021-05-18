Can watch four special elite episodes before season four

Before the fourth season, you can watch four special “Elite” episodes

New stories are told about some of the protagonists of the narrative.

Premiere of the new season on June 18th

Before the fourth season of “Elite” premieres, fans of the Netflix series will be able to watch four special episodes, each one focused on a different story and released daily. The announcement was made on the production’s official Twitter. The report says “Elite Week” is a week of “surprises, crushes and parties”.

By the end of season three, we could see the characters go different paths, some staying at school so that so many secrets were hiding, and others going on trips, giving up the narrative. Although Carla (Ester Expposto) won’t be there for season four, she’ll be attending the final special episode, which focuses on her relationship with Samuel (Itzan Escamilla).

These additional chapters begin on June 14th. The first will accompany a party organized by Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Cayetana (Georgiana Amorós) and Rebecca (Claudia Salas) who end up losing control. The next day, the special episode will focus on the distance relationship between Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzmán.

On the 16th we will better understand the friendship between Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Alexis (Jorge Clemente), a character that was introduced at the end of last season. On the penultimate day of “Elite Week” we will dive into the complicated relationship between Carla and Samuel. Netflix says they are “short stories,” but did not disclose the length of each episode.

The last day of this special week is the most awaited by fans as it is the launch day of the fourth season of the Spanish series that will bring new secrets and new characters.