Can Robert Pattinson-Starrer Batman touch $500 million?

It took in $248.5 million (roughly Rs. 1,910 crores) at the box office on its first weekend, with $128.5 million (roughly Rs. 988 crores) coming from theatres in the US and Canada, and $120 million (roughly Rs. 922 crores) coming from 74 other countries. The Batman was made with a $200 million price tag (roughly Rs. 1,537 crores).

There, the new superhero movie made over $3.4 million (about Rs. 26 crores) at the box office. There was $18.4 million in the UK, $12 million in Mexico, $9.2 million in Australia, and 8.8 million in Brazil.

There have been a lot of big movies released in 2022 so far, but this Warner Bros. superhero movie has already been the biggest opening of the year and the highest-grossing movie released this year in North America, after just one weekend. COVID-19 pandemic era Spider-Man: No Way Home came in second place with the most people seeing it when it came out.

Robert Pattinson plays both Gotham City’s vigilante detective and Bruce Wayne, a reclusive billionaire who lives alone. Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, a nightclub waitress, and cat burglar. Paul Dano plays the serial killer Riddler.

Gotham City Police Department lieutenant James Gordon, crime lord Carmine Falcone, Gil Colson, Andy Serkis’ butler and mentor to Batman Alfred Pennyworth, and Oz Cobblepot/Penguin are also in The Batman. They are all played by the same actors. The next major market for The Batman is China, where the film is set to be released on March 18.

There have been 363 reviews on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, and 66 reviews on Metacritic. The Batman has a score of 72 on Metacritic, and an 85 on Rotten Tomatoes.

