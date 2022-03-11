Can OxygenOS12 update in OnePlus fix all the bugs? Here’s the complete news!!

As far as phones go, hardware may be the body, but the software is what makes them work. It is what connects all of the hardware together and makes it all work together. And OnePlus has a history of making sure that those dots stay connected so that its users have a clean, smooth experience when they use its phones.

If you buy an OxygenOS phone, people say it’s one of the most simple and clean Android skins out there. To make life easier for users, the UI is designed to look clean and stock Android-like, but it also has some unique OnePlus features that make things easier. Notably, OxygenOS is regularly updated by OnePlus. There are also often new features added to the OS with these updates.

OnePlus has just released a new version of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. This version is called C.44 and it works with both phones. Isn’t it just about adding new features to the phones? It also tries to make them run better in general. If you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you’ll only get some of the new features when you get an update over the air. This is because OnePlus says the new update will be spread out over the air.

In the most recent OxygenOS 12 update, there are a lot of system-level changes. Optimized power consumption means the battery life of the phone will be longer. The fingerprint unlocking process will be even smoother. There will also be a January 2022 Android Security Patch update, which is a big improvement. It also fixes some issues with the display while playing games, a scrolling problem in the notification bar, and better access to 5G networks in some places, among other things.

The new version also comes with some new things. In order to make OxygenOS 12 even more personal and comfortable, the brand has added three different levels of Dark Mode with this new update. OxygenOS 12 already had a Dark Mode. For the first time ever, the Work-Life Balance (WLB) feature is available to all users. It lets them switch from work mode to life mode by making a few quick changes.

WLB 2.0 now has an automatic switch between work and life mode. This means that the feature will go into work mode or life mode depending on where your phone is, what Wi-Fi network it is on, and what time it is. It will also bring a different notification profile for each app based on your settings.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro cameras also get better with OxygenOS 12. It has made the camera respond faster when taking videos, has made the camera start up faster, and has also made the image quality of the rear camera better. OxygenOS 12 also has a new Gallery app. The update not only lets users switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, but it also recognizes the best quality pictures and crops the thumbnail based on the content in order to make the layout of your smartphone’s gallery look better.

Also, there are some new style changes in this update as well. There are more options for the style of the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Scout, and OnePlus Earphone Control Cards in the OnePlus Shelf The Canvas Always On Display (AOD) also has a lot of different lock screen options and visuals that you can choose from. It also has better facial recognition.

People in the tech world are excited about OxygenOS 13 because Oxygen OS and Oppo’s Color OS will stay separate. The latest OxygenOS 12 update shows why OnePlus UI has so many fans. In order to keep the value of its devices growing, the company always works on the software that runs on its devices.