Can I Contribute to an IRA If I’m Married Filing Separately?

Should you’re married, you’ll be able to file a joint tax return together with your partner or file separate returns. In case your incomes are related and also you’re fearful about transferring into a better tax bracket, it could possibly make sense to file individually. It may additionally be a good suggestion if considered one of you usually claims a major quantity of miscellaneous deductions.

Submitting a separate return can prevent cash at tax time, nevertheless it might have an effect on your potential to save for retirement in a person retirement account (IRA). Should you’re married and file individually, right here’s what it is advisable to learn about making IRA contributions.

Saving in a Roth May Be Troublesome

Roth IRAs might be a good way to avoid wasting for the longer term whereas having fun with some tax benefits. With a Roth IRA, your certified withdrawals are tax-free. That’s a bonus in case you count on to be in a better tax bracket throughout retirement.

The annual contribution restrict for a Roth IRA is $6,000 for 2022. For these ages 50 and older, a catch-up contribution of $1,000 is allowed. This annual contribution restrict is greater in 2023, with the Roth IRA contribution restrict being $6,500. The catch-up contribution of $1,000 can be allowed in 2023.

Your tax-filing standing, dwelling association, and earnings can impression your eligibility and the quantity that may be contributed to a Roth IRA. The Inside Income Service (IRS) makes use of your modified adjusted gross earnings (MAGI), which incorporates deductions and any tax penalties. The desk beneath reveals the varied earnings and contribution limits for a Roth IRA, based mostly on tax-filing standing.