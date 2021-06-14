Camping Tents Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Coleman, Johnson Outdoors, Oase Outdoors

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Camping Tents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Coleman, Johnson Outdoors, Oase Outdoors, AMG Group, Force Ten, Gelert, Hilleberg, Kampa, Simex Outdoor International, Skandika, Vango

By Types:

House Type

Vertebral Type

Villa Type



By Applications:

Military

Civil

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Camping Tents Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Camping Tents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 House Type

1.2.3 Vertebral Type

1.2.4 Villa Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Camping Tents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Civil

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Camping Tents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Camping Tents Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Camping Tents Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Camping Tents, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Camping Tents Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Camping Tents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Camping Tents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Camping Tents Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Camping Tents Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Camping Tents Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Camping Tents Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Camping Tents Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Camping Tents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Camping Tents Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Camping Tents Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Camping Tents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Camping Tents Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Camping Tents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Camping Tents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Camping Tents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Camping Tents Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Camping Tents Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Camping Tents Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Camping Tents Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Camping Tents Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Camping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Camping Tents Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Camping Tents Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Camping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Camping Tents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Camping Tents Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Camping Tents Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Camping Tents Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Camping Tents Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Camping Tents Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Camping Tents Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Camping Tents Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Camping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Camping Tents Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Camping Tents Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Camping Tents Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Camping Tents Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Camping Tents Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Camping Tents Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Camping Tents Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Camping Tents Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Camping Tents Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Camping Tents Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Camping Tents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Camping Tents Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Camping Tents Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Camping Tents Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Camping Tents Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Camping Tents Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Camping Tents Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Camping Tents Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Camping Tents Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Camping Tents Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Camping Tents Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Camping Tents Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Camping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Camping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Camping Tents Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Camping Tents Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Simex Outdoor International Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Simex Outdoor International Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Simex Outdoor International Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Simex Outdoor International Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Camping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Camping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Camping Tents Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Camping Tents Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Camping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Camping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Camping Tents Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Camping Tents Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Coleman

12.1.1 Coleman Corporation Information

12.1.2 Coleman Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Coleman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Coleman Camping Tents Products Offered

12.1.5 Coleman Recent Development

12.2 Johnson Outdoors

12.2.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson Outdoors Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson Outdoors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Johnson Outdoors Camping Tents Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development

12.3 Oase Outdoors

12.3.1 Oase Outdoors Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oase Outdoors Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oase Outdoors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Oase Outdoors Camping Tents Products Offered

12.3.5 Oase Outdoors Recent Development

12.4 AMG Group

12.4.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 AMG Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AMG Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 AMG Group Camping Tents Products Offered

12.4.5 AMG Group Recent Development

12.5 Force Ten

12.5.1 Force Ten Corporation Information

12.5.2 Force Ten Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Force Ten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Force Ten Camping Tents Products Offered

12.5.5 Force Ten Recent Development

12.6 Gelert

12.6.1 Gelert Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gelert Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gelert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gelert Camping Tents Products Offered

12.6.5 Gelert Recent Development

12.7 Hilleberg

12.7.1 Hilleberg Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hilleberg Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hilleberg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hilleberg Camping Tents Products Offered

12.7.5 Hilleberg Recent Development

12.8 Kampa

12.8.1 Kampa Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kampa Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kampa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kampa Camping Tents Products Offered

12.8.5 Kampa Recent Development

12.9 Simex Outdoor International

12.9.1 Simex Outdoor International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Simex Outdoor International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Simex Outdoor International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Simex Outdoor International Camping Tents Products Offered

12.9.5 Simex Outdoor International Recent Development

12.10 Skandika

12.10.1 Skandika Corporation Information

12.10.2 Skandika Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Skandika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Skandika Camping Tents Products Offered

12.10.5 Skandika Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Camping Tents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

