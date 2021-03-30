Camping Tent Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2027

Global Camping Tent Market is valued approximately USD2.27 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Camping Tent is a type of a tent is a temporary shelter consisting of fabric or other material draped over poles. Tents are majorly used as recreational camping and as temporary shelters in the countryside. They are utilized by the people for nature seeking attraction away from the cities, hiking, camping, trekking, and mountaineering. Also, the heavy tents are used by hotels and resorts to attract customers for recreation. Further, due to increasing hectic routine and fast lifestyle of people in the urban cities, they have started indulging more in outdoor recreation camping. Also, the combination of polyester and cotton has been popular among manufacturers as well as consumers as they look good and are cost-effective. Governments are also promoting adventure and heritage destinations which encourage public to explore the places. All these drivers have led the adoption of Camping Tent across the forecast period. For Instance: According to the company source, in 2018, Nordisk – a Danish manufacturer of camping equipment, inspired from Alfheim’ the traditional nomadic tepees,designed a camping tent. Also, in 2019, KarTent, a Dutch company, made 100% recyclable camping tents with un-coated and thick cardboard. However, camping tents are incompetent to endure risky environments such as rains and storms and unsystematic disposal of used tents cost the environment, this impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing innovation such as fire and water-resistance and unique designs along with inflatable and light-weight variants creates an opportunity and increases the adoption & demand for the global Camping Tent market.

The regional analysis of global Camping Tent Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europoe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing nature tourism, and adventure tourism, tourists visiting from around the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, encouraging government initiatives, heritage destinations and improving tourism infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Camping Tent Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AMG GROUP

Hilleberg

Johnson Outdoors

The North Face

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors

Simex Outdoor International

The Coleman Company

Big Agnes

Exxel Outdoors

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tunnel

Dome

Geodesic

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Individual

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Camping Tent Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors