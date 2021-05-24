Camping Furniture Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2026

Camping furniture refers to portable furniture such as stools, chairs, and tables. Cots and hammocks are relaxing furniture which are often used for camping. Development in the tourism industry is highly dependent on megatrends marking the progress of the society and world economy. Rising recreational expenditure, changing lifestyle, and increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities are expected to drive the growth of the global camping furniture market. Furthermore, rise in awareness of health benefits offered by outdoor activities is anticipated to fuel the camping furniture market during the forecast timeline.

Governments across the world are taking initiatives to encourage tourists to engage in outdoor recreational and camping activities. For instance, the European Government is providing affordable caravan and camping accommodation in order to increase the revenue generated from camping activities. The U.S. Government has enabled campsite booking through its website at lower accommodation prices than offered by private travel agencies. It is also providing financial support for enhancement of camping and campgrounds infrastructure. All these factors are expected to indirectly boost the demand for camping furniture during the forecast period.

Unfavorable weather conditions is anticipated to be a potential challenge affecting the demand for camping furniture during the forecast timeline. Moreover, urbanization and aging population are the other key challenges impacting the tourism industry, and thereby the camping furniture market.

The tourism industry, at present, is growing significantly in terms of environmentalism, revenue, and cultural singularity of nations. The tourism products industry constitutes up to 6% of the global exports and is valued nearly at US$ 1 Bn. Europe is expected to maintain its position as the top-most tourist destination during the next decade.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42170

Camping has been a part of American tradition for people of all ages. About 13% of the entire population of America, i.e., 38 million people camped for about 13.6 days in 2012. Each year, around 1 million new families are being added to the camping list since 2014. The year-on-year consistent growth of the industry can be ascribed to the fact that camping enables people to spend time with friends and family and to relax for their emotional well-being. About 60% of households in the U.S. is active campers. The number of campers undertaking more than three camping trips in a year has been increasing every year by 36%, thereby exhibiting high demand for camping furniture during the forecast period. All these trends are projected to propel the camping furniture market during the forecast timeline.

Increase in the number of young campers is sensitizing the manufacturers to the changing competition landscape as to how people experience outdoor environments today. Teenagers are assigning a lot of importance on being physically active outdoors. About 81% of the young campers agrees that it is important for them to spend time outdoors participating in activities such as fishing, camping, kayaking, hiking, or rock climbing. Manufacturers of camping furniture are thus coming up with innovative products in order to cater to such specialized requirements.

Increasing innovative product design to achieve more portability drives the camping furniture market. Consumers are attracted toward trendy and innovative product designs, thereby constantly encouraging the manufacturers to develop new designs which are multi-functional in nature in order to attain competitive advantage among competitors.

The camping furniture market can be segmented based on product into camping chairs and stools, camping cots and hammocks, camping tables, and others. By distribution channel, the camping furniture market can be divided into offline and online distribution channels. In terms of region, the camping furniture market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get More PR by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-of-veganism-and-the-heightening-pet-adoption-trends-will-paint-a-positive-picture-of-growth-for-the-pet-dietary-supplement-market-says-tmr-301283164.html