Camping Cooler Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

Global camping cooler market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1090.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The attention on the overwhelming players AO Coolers; Bison Coolers; Engel Coolers; Grizzly Coolers; Igloo Coolers; ORCA; Pelican Products, Inc.; Polar Bear Coolers; Rubbermaid; STANLEY; The Coleman Company, Inc.; YETI COOLERS, LLC; Koolatron CA; TokyoPlast.com; Nilkamal; Cordova Outdoors; Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd; Ningbo Chengtao Plastic Factory; RTIC Web Services LLC; Kelty among others.

Global camping cooler market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1090.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Camping cooler are consumer storage goods that are utilized to store the various food and beverage products during the camping/outdoor activities. These coolers ensure longer time-period of products staying cool and at a lower temperature than the outdoor. They are usually either soft or hard based products and are designed with specific materials so that they exhibit greater insulation and the contents inside the package are not spoiled.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption and preference of individuals to partake in outdoor activities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in technology of manufacturing the equipment utilized in outdoor/camping activities is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased utilization/application of the product from healthcare industry is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Lack of frequent requirement of the product due to longer lifecycle of these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Complications in handling the large-quantity of coolers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the usage of plastics in these products due to the growth of concerns for the environment is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Volume (<25 Quarts, 25-50 Quarts, 50-75 Quarts, 75-100 Quarts, >100 Quarts),

Product Type (Hard, Soft, Others),

Material (Metal, Plastics, Fabric),

Application (Dry Camping, Backpacking, Backyard & Car Camping, Off-Road/RV Camping, Others),

End-Users (Camping, Medical, Military)

In April 2019, Igloo Coolers announced the launch of the first-ever biodegradable cooler, branded as “The Recool”. The product is designed from organic molded pulp and alkyl ketene dimer. With a capacity of 16-quart and capability of holding 75 pounds, the product will be able to hold the ice for upto 12 hours retaining its water resistant features for upto 5 days. The reusable biodegradable product will exhibit greater environmental concerns at a cheap cost of USD 9.95 per unit.

In December 2017, Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd announced the launch of a new brand of camping gear, kits and accessories. The brand known as “The Adventure Kings Camping Gear” will provide all of the camping essentials from cooking gear, awning tents, awning walls, portable fridge/freezer, ice boxes, generators and other products.

