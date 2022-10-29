Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill release date in Winter 2023

MAPPA’s first Isekai anime Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent. Pic credit score: Studio MAPPA

The Tondemo Talent de Isekai Hourou Meshi mild novel collection is inspiring a TV anime adaptation. The Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent anime launch date is scheduled for January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

Together with this announcement, a teaser visible, and the principle forged and workers particulars have been additionally revealed.

Right here is the teaser visible launched by the manufacturing group:

Mukouda, Sui, and Fel consuming a tasty meal in Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent anime. Pic credit score: Studio MAPPA

Forged and workers

The principle forged consists of:

Yuma Uchida as Tsuyoshi Mukouda

Satoshi Hino as Fel

Hina Kino as Sui

Kiyoshi Matsuda is directing the anime at studio MAPPA. Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent is the primary Isekai anime from MAPPA!

Michiko Yokote is in command of the collection scripts. Nao Otsu is adapting Masa’s authentic character designs for animation. Masato Koda, Kana Utatade, and Kuricorder Quartet are composing the music.

Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent particular program

In commemoration of the TV anime adaptation of Tondemo Talent de Isekai Hourou Meshi, a reside broadcast particular program will likely be held by the principle forged.

The particular program will introduce the charms of the work and embody a cooking nook by Yuma Uchida. As well as, a PV produced by MAPPA will likely be proven for the primary time in the course of the particular program. And the forged of Ninlil, the Goddess of the Wind, can even be revealed.

You possibly can watch the reside broadcast on November 3, 2022, from 19:00 (JST) on the MAPPA Youtube channel.

Extra about Tondemo Talent de Isekai Hourou Meshi

Campfire Cooking in One other World with My Absurd Talent, additionally recognized in Japan as Tondemo Talent de Isekai Hourou Meshi, is an upcoming anime based mostly on the sunshine novel collection of the identical title written by Ren Eguchi.

The novel collection was first printed on the novel posting web site Shosetsuka ni Naro, however it was later acquired by Overlap. Overlap publishes the collection with illustrations by Masa underneath their Overlap Novels imprint. A complete of twelve volumes have been launched to this point.

J-Novel Membership has licensed the sunshine novel for English publication in North America. Eleven volumes have been launched to this point.

The collection additionally acquired a manga adaptation with illustrations by Akagishi Ok. The manga is serialized on the Comedian Gardo manga web site. The collection’ particular person chapters have been compiled into eight tankobon volumes to this point.

J-Novel Membership has additionally licensed the manga adaptation for English publication in North America.

For extra data on the collection, take a look at the official Tondemo Talent de Isekai Hourou Meshi anime web site.