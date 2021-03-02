Camera Lens Market Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2026 | Largan Precision Co. Ltd, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, Kantatsu Co. Ltd

The Camera Lens Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Camera Lens market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Camera Lens market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Camera Lens market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Camera Lens industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Camera Lens Market was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Camera Lens Market: Largan Precision Co. Ltd, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, Kantatsu Co. Ltd, Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd, SEKONIX Co. Ltd, IM Co. Ltd, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., Ability Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Sunex Inc., Tamron Co. Ltd, Haesung Optics Co. Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Phone Cameras are Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Smartphones nowadays have become a device, common with a dual primary camera setup where some players have gone to the extent of integrating triple quad or more cameras within a single device. These developments have profoundly impacted the demand for camera lens in the smartphone market. Incremental innovations in developing security applications, such as facial-recognition within a smartphone, are also generating robust demand for high-performance camera lens in the smartphone sector.

– To gain and improve market shares in the mobile devices market, smartphone manufacturers have been focusing on improving on the offered features to attract the customers. Owing to evolving consumer demands, mobile lens OEMs/ODMs have also been continuously investing in innovations and new developments.

– The improved processing speed and RAM/ROM have further helped the camera vendorss use software to provide enhanced image capturing and processing capabilities. Wide-angle cameras, monochromatic camera, and depth capturing camera are newly being adopted by the mobile manufacturers with the prices declining for these products.

Asia-Pacific Region Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Growing adoption of consumer electronic devices in Asia-Pacific countries is contributing to the market’s growth positively. According to Zenith estimates, five markets had smartphone penetration approximately above 90% in 2018, which includes Netherlands (94%), Taiwan (93%), Hong Kong (92%), Norway, and Ireland (each at 91%). China was expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (around 1.3 billion), followed by India, with approximately 530 million users. Such statistics indicate the potential of the region camera lens.

– Growing demand for consumer electronics in India has also contributed to the growth of the regional market. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), electronics demand in India is estimated to register a CAGR of 25% during 2012-2020.

– Huawei, a China-based company, launched an Android smartphone that uses dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken. The feature is being implemented by the collaboration between the Chinese tech firm and German camera-maker Leica.

Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – AAC technologies and longcheer invested RMB 6 billion for the expansion of Nanning electronic information industry project. AAC Technologies invested RMB 5 billion in Nanning to expand the optical module industry project, with businesses including but not limited to, the R&D and manufacturing of optical modules, the upstream and downstream devices, innovation and research zone for the production, the study and commercialization of optical technology.

– June 2019 – Tamron has released a 1/3� 5-50mm F/1.6 lens (Model: M13VG550IR) for a wide variety of applications including city/street and traffic/vehicle surveillance. The current version of 5-50mm lens has a standard Telephoto Vari-Focal lens with excellent high-fidelity and high-sensitivity.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Camera Lens Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

