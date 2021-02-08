Camel Milk Products Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2028

The “Camel Milk Products Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Camel Milk Products Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Camel milk is type of milk which is highly popular for its nutrients like vitamin C, lactoferrin and other antioxidants. This milk is highly beneficial for the geriatric population that suffers due to ageing problems and arthritis. The camel milk is rich in magnesium and zinc. Carmel milk products such as milk powder, cheese, capsule, chocolates, bread, cream, body wash, soap and balm are gaining popularity worldwide.

Top Key Players:-Aadvik Foods, Al Ain Farms, Amul, Camel Dairy Smits, Camelicious, Desert Farms, Inc., QCamel, The Camel Milk Co. Australia, Tiviski Pvt Ltd., Vital Camel Milk Ltd.

The rise in demand for supplements that rich in calcium and vitamin drives the market for camel milk products. Besides this, the nutritional and therapeutic characteristics of camel milk products also drives the growth of camel milk products. However, the high costs of camel milk products as compared to other counterpart restricts the fruitful development of the camel products market in the near future. The rise in awareness about camel milk products owing to their easy digestibility and property of lactose intolerance is expected to boost the growth of the camel milk products market in the near future.

The global camel milk products market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The camel milk products market on the basis of product type is broken into milk, milk powder, yogurt, ice cream and others. The market as per distribution channel is bifurcated into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores and others.

