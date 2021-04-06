Cambodia Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – DB Schenker, UPS, DHL, CEVA Logistics, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cambodia Freight And Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cambodia Freight And Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

Cambodia Freight And Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355261/cambodia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VIIIXX

The Cambodia Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like DB Schenker, UPS, DHL, CEVA Logistics, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Naniwa Transport, Sinotrans, Bright Star Logistics Service Providers, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd., FedEx and VTS (Cambodia) Co., Ltd

Scope of the Report

Expansion and diversification of Cambodia’s drivers of growth, especially agriculture, are important development objectives for the government. Efficient transport is critical for the growth of those sectors. The agriculture sector relies on road and maritime transport for exports, the tourism sector relies on international air carriers and road transport, manufacturing relies on road and water transport to deliver the materials needed and to export finished products, and the construction sector relies on water and road transport to deliver materials. So, to maintain the economic growth the transportation sector needs to be developed and maintained.

Key Market Trends

Logistics System Improvement Master Plan Government Initiative

Located in South-East Asia, Cambodia is one of the fastest developing countries in Asia, with an average GDP growth rate around 7% over the past decade. The economic boom, combined with a growing population, has resulted in an increased pressure on the country’s transport infrastructure. In order to facilitate the development of transport infrastructure the Government of Cambodia and development partners prepared a Logistics System Improvement Master Plan in 2018 to improve the logistics system and implement priority projects identified for realizing sustainable economic growth. The plan focuses on infrastructure development of roads, railways, inland waterways, ports, multimodal transport facilities, and air cargo hubs. Tourism is another important cross-subsector focus for transport infrastructure development.

Improved Logistic Performance Index Ranking

Logistics is the management of the flow of raw materials and finished goods through a transport network. The process involves a chain of defined events, activities, and infrastructure, which together determine a country’s logistics performance in terms of cost, quality, and ultimately its competitiveness. The ranking of Cambodia’s logistics sector in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index improved from 129th place in 2010 to 73rd in 2016, but dropped to 98th in 2018. Cambodia’s performance rating lags behind that of neighboring countries because of lack in customs, infrastructure, logistics competence, and tracking and tracing. Considering that transport volumes have increased over the last 2 decades and are expected to increase further, the existing physical infrastructure is of insufficient capacity and quality. Inefficient customs procedures and inadequate infrastructure constrain the logistics performance of international corridors as well.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355261/cambodia-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VIIIXX

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Cambodia Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Purchase This Report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152675?mode=su?Mode=VIIIXX

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com