Cambodia Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Business Scenario – DB Schenker, UPS, DHL, CEVA Logistics, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Naniwa Transport

The Cambodia freight and logistics market provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable).

The Cambodia freight and logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecasted period.

Top Key Players in the Cambodia Freight And Logistics Market are DB Schenker, UPS, DHL, CEVA Logistics, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Naniwa Transport, Sinotrans, Bright Star Logistics Service Providers, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd., FedEx and VTS (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Logistics System Improvement Master Plan Government Initiative

Located in South-East Asia, Cambodia is one of the fastest developing countries in Asia, with an average GDP growth rate around 7% over the past decade. The economic boom, combined with a growing population, has resulted in an increased pressure on the country’s transport infrastructure. In order to facilitate the development of transport infrastructure the Government of Cambodia and development partners prepared a Logistics System Improvement Master Plan in 2018 to improve the logistics system and implement priority projects identified for realizing sustainable economic growth. The plan focuses on infrastructure development of roads, railways, inland waterways, ports, multimodal transport facilities, and air cargo hubs. Tourism is another important cross-subsector focus for transport infrastructure development. The transport sector plays important roles in Cambodia’s national strategic goals of promoting growth, employment, equity, and efficiency. The government aims to enhance transport connectivity and build vibrant logistics systems to enhance the competitiveness and diversification of the economy. The Industrial Development Policy, 2015-2025 requires the improvement of the transport network, especially along the industrial corridor. The government has also assigned a total of US$ 910.40 million for transport infrastructure in their annual National Budget from 2014 till 2018 to further the initiatives

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Cambodia Freight And Logistics market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Freight And Logistics market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Freight And Logistics market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Freight And Logistics market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Freight And Logistics report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

