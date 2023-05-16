Cambodia Disqualifies Main Opposition Party Ahead of Election

For the second consecutive parliamentary election, Cambodia has disqualified the nation’s predominant opposition social gathering, eliminating the one credible problem to the ruling social gathering of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The nation’s Nationwide Election Fee on Monday refused to register the social gathering, the Candlelight Social gathering, for a common election scheduled in July, saying it had didn’t file required paperwork and was subsequently ineligible to participate within the contest.

Mr. Hun Sen’s Cambodian Folks’s Social gathering at the moment holds all 125 seats in Parliament after government-controlled courts dissolved its predominant challenger, the Cambodian Nationwide Rescue Social gathering, or C.N.R.P., earlier than the 2018 election. The Candlelight Social gathering, with most of the similar members, took its place.

Opposition social gathering members stated they’d attraction the Election Fee ruling. After the C.N.R.P. was dissolved in 2017, Mr. Hun Sen has moved on a number of fronts to neutralize the remaining opposition. Authorities-controlled courts convicted about 100 opposition figures of treason and different prices, jailing some and prompting a number of of its leaders to flee into exile.