Calls for stricter corona rules | Free press

Hardly any deterioration in sight: the numbers of corona infections are stagnating at a high level. Warnings about scheduled relaxation during the holidays are getting louder. Prime Minister Söder now wants to take action.

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the barely declining number of corona infections, Bavaria, as in individual other countries, threatens to tighten the applicable rules. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has convened his cabinet for a special meeting at noon.

According to the State Chancellery, the Council of Ministers wants to advise on “further measures” via video link. “It now needs a consistent approach,” said Söder of “Bild am Sonntag”. “We cannot accept the high death rate in Germany. Infection rates are still too high. Better to act until Christmas than a permanent stop-and-go for the population. “

Contrary to popular belief, the number of new infections is still at a high level about five weeks after the partial lockdown took effect. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 17,767 new infections within one day on Sunday – more than 3,100 more than a week ago. However, the number of registered cases is usually lower on Sundays, partly because fewer investigations are conducted on weekends. Within a day, 255 people died from the coronavirus. 23,318 new infections were reported on Saturday; with 483 new deaths, the high was barely missed.

Therefore, there is growing concern that the easing agreed by federal and state governments at Christmas and the New Year will cause the numbers to skyrocket. There are more and more warnings from the ranks of the Union and the SPD not to take unnecessary risks.

The Association of Cities and Municipalities is also skeptical about the relaxation. “Depending on how things are going in the next ten days, the relaxation planned for Christmas and New Years will certainly have to be called into question again,” CEO Gerd Landsberg told the Handelsblatt. “Because this relaxation will not only lead to more contacts, but also to more travel activities, which in turn can pose a risk.”

Contact restrictions have been in effect since the beginning of November; on December 1 they were tightened up in almost all federal states. Private meetings are now limited to five participants from a maximum of two households; Children up to 14 years are excluded. However, in view of the holidays, the federal and state governments have agreed to admit ten people plus children from December 23 to January 1. However, not all federal states participate in this relaxation. For example, Berlin continues with the lower number of contacts allowed, Baden-Württemberg only allows the greater number of people until December 27.

In Bavaria, tougher steps are now conceivable, for example in the field of schools and in the retail trade, but also larger bans on exit. Exit restrictions already apply in hotspots such as Nuremberg or Passau. The Lower Bavarian district of Regen has one of the highest values ​​in Germany with more than 520 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.