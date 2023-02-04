Calling 911 On Sleeping Robotaxi Passengers And Other Hot Future Of Transport Issues Of Early 2023

At present we inaugurate a brand new dialogue podcast on the recent points in the way forward for transportation, that includes self-driving, electrification, Tesla and lots of others.

This episode options the next matters mentioned with Mario Herger, writer of “The Final Driver Licence Holder has Already been Born.”

You possibly can take heed to the podcast by downloading this MP3 file from https:/robocars.com/podcast and there’s a machine-generated textual content transcript.

1:17 Waymo and Cruise letters from San Francisco.

Mentioned within the Forbes.com story beneath, we go into extra particulars on the battle between San Francisco and its two Robotaxi firms, Cruise and Waymo. What ought to cities tolerate and never tolerate?

MORE FROM FORBESSan Francisco Tries To Sluggish Down Waymo And Cruise Robotaxi Growth. Ought to They Go Elsewhere?

9:49 Calling 911 on sleeping individuals and cameras in vehicles

A particular concern from the San Francisco letters pertains to complaints that Waymo and Cruise have known as 911 once they can’t get a passenger to reply on the finish of the trip, and the passengers have simply been asleep. The paramedics time is wasted, however what if that they had not been simply asleep, fear the robotaxi firms. A greater answer must be discovered, however one which doesn’t simply contain having all our travels be in view of a surveillance digital camera.

18:33 Shopper Experiences on drive-pilot techniques (ADA)

Shopper Experiences printed rankings for driver help pilot techniques, to which they offer the poorly chosen title ADAs. Shocking is that Tesla’s system, which pioneered the market, scores nearer to the underside of the pack, as a result of CR faults it for not nagging you adequate, not stopping you from utilizing it on lesser roads, and fewer clear UI. All affordable — however ought to they weight so strongly in comparison with the core system efficiency (how properly it drives) in a shopper’s wishes?

25:18 Mercedes S-Class Stage 3 in Nevada

The brand new $118,000 (base value) Mercedes S class will drive you in a freeway site visitors jam with out you having to look at the highway. Lastly do your e-mails within the site visitors jam, no less than if you happen to dwell in Las Vegas or Germany. Is that this an actual product or a gimmick?

33:18 The Tesla Bay Bridge pile-up

MORE FROM FORBESAn 8-Automobile Pileup Began By A Tesla In Autopilot Opens Up Many Advanced Points

37:52 Tesla’s Security Numbers are Again

Tesla used to publish deceptive security numbers each quarter. They stopped for a yr (we had hoped it was as a result of that they had been debunked right here at Forbes.com and different locations ) however they’re again, and other people don’t perceive why they don’t inform the story in any respect.

45:03 Waymo on the Superbowl

Waymo has promoted utilizing their service in the course of the Superbowl in Phoenix subsequent week. They received’t go to the stadium — neither does transit — however what would possibly you do to empty a large stadium with robotaxis?

49:22 Working out of Lithium

Along with the UC Davis paper beneath, Toyota’s chief researcher Gil Pratt has put out the identical warning in regards to the dangers of operating out of lithium – and why Toyota’s hybrids are the very best reply to that drawback. We discuss how a lithium scarcity or battery scarcity are not possible, although I do give some credit score to BMW’s I3 Rex hybrid design.

MORE FROM FORBESResearchers Warn The EV Transition Wants Too A lot Nasty Lithium. That is Not How Transitions Work

1:01:24 Emissions from AVs

We improper in regards to the paper from an MIT grad pupil warning that robocars would possibly trigger an enormous quantity of emissions. Hear why that’s not proper, and why extra care must be taken with papers like this.

MORE FROM FORBESMIT/IEEE-Revealed Examine Falsely Imagines Computing In Robocars Will Emit Heaps Of Carbon. Loosen up, It is Unlikely.

1:10:18 Layoffs at Waymo Through

All people’s had layoffs, however rumours recommend that Waymo reduce extra deeply of their trucking division. Many different firms have doubled down on trucking as a faster path to income. Why would Waymo not try this?

1:17:20 CES

Mario went to CES to take a look at self-driving. Good enjoyable toys, however how a lot was actual information?