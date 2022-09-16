Jacket art for the Call of the Night Blu-ray and DVD. Pic credit: @yofukashi-no-uta.com

On September 15, 2022, the official website for the anime adaptation of Kotoyama’s Call of the Night (Yofukashi no Uta) manga released the jacket artwork for the anime’s first Blu-ray and DVD volume, which is scheduled to be released on October 26, 2022.

The second volume on Blu-ray and DVD will be released on January 25, 2023.

You can see the Blu-ray and DVD artwork here:

Full-sized jacket illustration for Call of the Night’s Blu-ray and DVD, featuring Nazuna and Ko’s shoe. Pic credit: @yofukashi-no-uta.com

Character designer, Haruka Sagawa, created the illustration, which features the vampire Nazuna Nanakusa falling through a starry night sky with a mischievous look on her face. The city is also illuminated below and a full moon hangs in the sky overhead. In some versions of the artwork, you can see Ko’s shoe off to the side.

The new banner for Call of the Night’s official Twitter account features a similar illustration, but you’re able to fully see that Ko is falling through the sky along with Nazuna. (Poor Ko! Hopefully, Nazuna will catch him!)

Call of the Night Twitter banner with Nazuna and Ko falling through the night sky. Pic credit: @yofukashi_pr/Twitter

The official Twitter account for Call of the Night also tweeted the release dates for the Blu-ray and DVD.

Call of the Night began airing on July 7, 2022, and will have a total of 13 episodes. It is currently streaming on HIDIVE.

Will Ko be able to resist the allure of becoming a nightwalker?

The story centers on a young man named Ko Yamori, who is unable to find true satisfaction in his daily life and has trouble sleeping. Due to the fact he’s become an insomniac, he wanders the streets at night and ends up encountering a beautiful girl named Nazuna Nanakusa, who has an air of danger and mystery about her.

Unfortunately, she’s more dangerous than Ko thought and discovers that she’s actually a vampire. As time passes, and Nazuna shows Ko the joys of being a night-walker his views on vampires begin to change to the point that he wants to become one. But in order to become a vampire, he’ll have to fall in love with Nazuna first.

Who are the members of the production team?

Call of the Night production team members include:

Chief Director – Tetsuya Miyanashi

Director – Tomoyuki Itamura

Animation – LIDEN FILMS

Scriptwriter – Yoshiaki Dewa

Original creator – Kotoyama

Character Designer – Haruka Sagawa

Art Director – Norihiko Yokomatsu

Sound Director – Eriko Kimura

Director of Photography – Yuuki Domoto

Where can I read the manga?

Call of the Night is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. Since 2019 Call of the Night was serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. Viz Media has licensed the manga’s English version in North America. Outside of Asia, the anime has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks. On September 15, 2022, the manga’s thirteenth volume will be released.

Are you looking forward to the Call of the Night Blu-ray and DVD experience? What do you think of the new jacket art? Let us know in the comment section below!