The Season 5 patch of Name of Responsibility: Warzone has gone reside, and it’s shaping as much as be among the best seasons the sport has seen to this point.

The patch has introduced loads of new options and additions to the sport. From modifications to Caldera and Rebirth Island to new sport modes, limited-time occasions, and high quality of life modifications, gamers have a number of content material to sink their tooth into.

Nevertheless, what has caught the eye of most gamers is the addition of recent weapons to the sport, such because the EX1 power rifle.

Be aware: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Greatest attachments for EX1 power rifle in Name of Responsibility Warzone Season 5

The EX1 is without doubt one of the three new weapons which were added to Name of Responsibility: Warzone with the launch of the Season 5 patch.

In line with the official Name of Responsibility weblog, the weapon discards conventional bullet and gunpowder ballistics in favor of a customizable battery pack to fireplace its power beams.

Whereas this would possibly equate to having limitless ammo in Vanguard multiplayer mode, builders have added an ammo depend for this weapon in Warzone in order that it stays balanced.

Although the EX1 isn’t thought of overpowered in Name of Responsibility: Warzone, it’s nonetheless an honest weapon for gamers to make use of in fight. The power rifle’s laser beam is sort of troublesome for opponents because it not solely does harm however can also be visually distracting, which limits retaliation.

Name of Responsibility Warzone Season 5 EX1 power rifle loadout (Picture through YouTube/Metaphor)

One of the best attachments for the EX1 power rifle are as follows:

Muzzle – Coil Amp

Coil Amp Barrel – SD Instantaneous Grat

SD Instantaneous Grat Optics – Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter Inventory – AC-Titanium Anchor

AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel – Ion Hand Cease

Ion Hand Cease Journal – Quantum Excessive Voltage Battery

Quantum Excessive Voltage Battery Rear Grip – Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 – Spotter

Spotter Perk 2 – On Hand

Gamers ought to remember that the SD Instantaneous Grat is the most effective barrel attachment for the EX1 because it transforms the weapon into a completely computerized rifle.

Secondary weapon to pair with EX1 in Name of Responsibility Warzone

The EX1 would not have the mobility to shortly navigate the map. Because of this, gamers want a close-range meta SMG to care for short-range engagements. They need to get one that’s cellular sufficient for gamers to shortly reposition on the map.

The Name of Responsibility: Warzone Season 5 patch has introduced large buffs to the Vanguard PPSh-41. Because of this, it’s a very highly effective SMG within the present season. One of the best setup for the weapon is as follows:

Muzzle – Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel – ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics – Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Inventory – Eliminated inventory

Eliminated inventory Underbarrel – Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Journal – 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Spherical Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Spherical Mags Ammunition – Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip – Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 – Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 – Fast

Warzone Season 5 Vanguard PPSh-41 (Picture through sym.gg)

In relation to gear, gamers can go together with the traditional mixture of Throwing Knife and Stun Grenade. Throwing Knife instantly ‘thirsts’ downed opponents, whereas Stun Grenade reduces the motion velocity of enemies whereas disorienting them.

For perks, avid gamers can select Fast Repair, Overkill, and Battle Hardened.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh