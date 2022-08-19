Activision lately introduced that the upcoming Name of Obligation: Warzone Season 5 ‘Final Stand’ would be the final season earlier than Trendy Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes out. With a number of modifications and a wide range of content material, the free-to-play battle royale as we all know it might be coming to an finish.

It’s at present unclear what the way forward for Warzone can be. Nevertheless, Activision has declared that this can be mentioned on September 15 throughout the Name of Obligation: Subsequent occasion.

Earlier than that occurs, Season 5 will arrive with new operators, Restricted Time Modes, new weapons, and way more. This text will inform readers when Season 5 begins and what time the replace will go reside.

When does Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 begin?

As of now, Season 4 Reloaded is reside on Name of Obligation, with the present Battle Move ending on August 24. Following the conclusion of this Battle Move, Season 5 will go reside on that day at:

9:00 am PT

11:00 am CT

12:00 pm ET

5:00 pm BST

The content material replace for Vanguard will go reside a day earlier than that on the identical time.

The brand new season is bringing again previous antagonists from the previous

Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Operators — Raul Menendez

— Khaled Al-Asad

— Serpah

The Season 5 replace of Warzone and Vanguard is bringing again a number of the previous antagonists from the previous as forthcoming operators. Al-Asad from Trendy Warfare, Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, Gabriel T. Rorke from Name of Obligation: Ghosts and Seraph from Black Ops 3, will all be making a return within the upcoming season.

All new weapons, map modifications, and objects in Season 5

Operation Final Name mode in Caldera is predicated off of Search & Destroy. You possibly can both defend bomb websites or plant at completely different places to trigger shifts throughout the map. Lava Rocks additionally fall throughout the map on this LTM. Operation Final Name mode in Caldera is predicated off of Search & Destroy. You possibly can both defend bomb websites or plant at completely different places to trigger shifts throughout the map. Lava Rocks additionally fall throughout the map on this LTM. https://t.co/YuOzB8XW4W

Moreover, the brand new Restricted Time Mode ‘Operation: Final Name’ will function a Search and Destroy-type gameplay on the first battle royale map of Warzone for the very first time.

Caldera can be altering, with the volcano round Peak coming alive and Lava Rocks crashing into the map haphazardly. Clearly, gamers might want to survive the dire state of affairs at the start goes down.

With large map modifications, Season 5 may also introduce new objects just like the Doomsday Station, Provide Field UAV, Private Provide Field, and way more.

The brand new Discipline Improve Rage Serum will give gamers an efficient increase in shut vary fight with some unintended effects.

Within the closing season of Warzone and Vanguard, 5 new weapons may also be arriving:

EX1 Power Rifle

RA 225 SMG

Valois Revolver

BP50 Assault Rifle

Lienna 57 Assault Rifle

Whereas there may be nonetheless a while left earlier than the replace, the group has gotten extra excited to see what extra Name of Obligation has to supply earlier than the subsequent saga arrives.