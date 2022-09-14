In a recent post on Call of Duty’s official blog, the company addressed its commitment to delivering a positive player experience and a new and updated Code of Conduct.

Call of Duty seems committed to improving the player experience and moderating the player base so that the game maintains a healthy community.

Today, we're launching a new unified Code of Conduct for the #CallofDuty universe. Learn more about this and our Anti-Toxicity efforts: bit.ly/AntiToxUpdate This effort is supported by three core values to promote a positive gaming experience for all

Ahead of the Call of Duty: Next event and Modern Warfare 2 launch, the developers, are going big to ensure the safety of their community online. Since their last community update, their teams have successfully removed toxic players from their global playerbase.

In August alone, the community has seen a 55% drop in offensive usernames and clan tags in Warzone.

Besides human moderation, new automated technologies are also implemented to filter offensive in-game text chats and usernames.

Call of Duty’s new Code of Conduct

Call of Duty states that the fight against online toxicity in their games will be a continuous battle. As a result, strict measures were taken, and a new Code of Conduct was adopted to ensure that the next generation of Call of Duty is safe for all players worldwide.

Their new unified Code of Conduct includes three core values applicable to the franchise. These core values are:

1) Treat everyone with respect

Going forward, they will not tolerate bullying or harassment based on race, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, culture, faith, mental or physical abilities, or country of origin. This is done to promote equal treatment of all members of the community.

Clean communication, whether in-game text-based chat or voice chat, is also a focus. All communication must be free of offensive and harmful language.

2) Compete with integrity

In the new Code of Conduct, the developers stand firm against any form of cheating, griefing, or other threats to the competitive spirit of the game.

Players will be held accountable for their accounts. Using cheats, third-party software, and exploiting bugs/glitches that give players an unfair advantage is unacceptable and will be considered cheating.

3) Stay vigilant

Players will also play a major role in keeping the community clean. They can assist the developers by ensuring that the in-game reporting tools are appropriately used to report any malicious or anti-competitive events.

Players are encouraged to report any cheating and toxic behavior in-game to ensure the community remains safe for all its members.

Beginning with the Modern Warfare 2 Beta, players will be presented with and asked to acknowledge the new Code of Conduct in-game. The combat against toxicity seems serious this time, and the developers are adopting all the essential measures to start the next generation of Call of Duty safe for all its players.

Modern Warfare 2 beta goes live on September 16, 2022, and participants will get a first-hand experience of its content before it is released.