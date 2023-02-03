Call of Duty streamer gains traction on Twitter after clip of him playing with “one hand” goes viral

Name of Responsibility streamer BoltyFPS has been profitable hearts after a clip of him utilizing “one hand” to play a Search and Destroy sport in Trendy Warfare 2 gained important traction after being shared by Jake Fortunate on February 2, 2023.

Twitch streamer @Boltyfps broke his center finger clear in half whereas engaged on a log splitter at work Did not cease him from hitting snipes in Name of Responsibility absolute legend Twitch streamer @Boltyfps broke his center finger clear in half whereas engaged on a log splitter at workDidn’t cease him from hitting snipes in Name of Responsibility 😂absolute legend https://t.co/NVMaHRTvMF

A video of him enjoying the sport with a hand cam displaying his injured hand was first shared by the Twitch streamer earlier in January, the place he may very well be seen downing enemies together with his sniping expertise although he was enjoying with a damaged finger. The clip was captioned:

“We discovered a method to play COD even with one hand!”

“Ur a freak!”: Twitter commends Name of Responsibility streamer BoltyFPS on his sniper expertise regardless of enjoying the sport with a forged on his hand

The comparatively small streamer at the moment has over 2K followers on Twitch and primarily streams Name of Responsibility and different first-person-shooter titles corresponding to Valorant. Primarily based on his channel description, he’s a “trickshotter” related to SoaR.

Whereas his channel noticed a median viewership of 4 final month, in accordance with Twitch Tracker, one in every of his clips from final month was not too long ago shared by the esporting persona Jake Fortunate, who highlighted the truth that the streamer was successfully enjoying a sport of Search and Destroy in Name of Responsibility Trendy Warfare 2 with one hand. This led to the content material creator changing into the speak of the city.

Within the clip, the streamer’s different hand seems to be in a forged after a work-related damage that broke his center finger, as revealed by the screenshots shared by the streamer.

🏼 We would not have gotten posted from @JakeSucky however simply him reaching out and asking about my story and with the ability to share some clips with him was superior!! Recognize him once more for reaching out! Additionally we’re out of the forged so now I can trick shot once more We would not have gotten posted from @JakeSucky however simply him reaching out and asking about my story and with the ability to share some clips with him was superior!! Recognize him once more for reaching out! Additionally we’re out of the forged so now I can trick shot once more🙏🏼 https://t.co/xDMKIzKI0s

The video of BoltyFPS enjoying the sport and getting some spectacular frags with a sniper gained fairly a little bit of fanfare, and avid gamers had follow-up questions on how he had configured his setup to permit him to play the title so effectively even with one hand.

In a tweet, the streamer defined that he had turned on the auto dash and moved the ahead key bind, often W, to a mouse button to maneuver his character within the sport whereas aiming with the identical hand.

@Zomb_GG @JakeSucky I moved my w ahead keybing to the button on the facet of my mouse and turned on auto dash! @Zomb_GG @JakeSucky I moved my w ahead keybing to the button on the facet of my mouse and turned on auto dash!

Folks had been fairly impressed with BoltyFPS’s gameplay, even with the unconventional manner that he was enjoying the sport. One person expressed the identical sentiment, claiming that in the event that they knew they had been getting stomped on by a man with a damaged hand whose ‘W’ keybind was on the mouse, they might “simply grasp it up.”

Tweet commending BoltyFPS (Picture through Twitter)

Others echoed related sentiments concerning the gameplay showcased within the video. Listed here are a number of the reactions from social media:

The newest seasonal replace for Name of Responsibility Trendy Warfare 2 is simply across the nook, and right here is a number of the new content material that gamers can count on to be added to the sport.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



