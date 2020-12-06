Call for rules for corona vaccinations is getting louder | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In Germany, pressure is coming on the government to soon come up with precise rules for the planned corona mass vaccination.

The board of directors of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, demanded that the population be much better informed than before about the planned vaccinations. “Unfortunately, the ranking of the population groups that will receive the offer first is not yet known”, says Brysch of the German news agency in Berlin. “Nobody knows the institutions that should control the ranking.”

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach quickly demanded to be specific. He told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “We know that Biontech and Moderna vaccines are effective in all adult age groups.” The data available was sufficient to work with it. “Nothing stands in the way of prioritizing vaccination groups.”

Until now, it has been known that high-risk groups, namely the elderly and the sick, as well as employees in the health service and in central areas such as the police, must pay particular attention to corona protection through vaccination. The coalition had laid this down in law – based on recommendations from the German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina National Science Academy and the Standing Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The federal government will then establish further rules for corona vaccination by ordinance. By the end of the year, the scientific organizations had announced a finer definition of the prioritization.

Brysch said it needed to be clarified how the information requirements could be met. The individual diseases and the vaccine should each be discussed in a medical consultation. “That’s why the medical world has a lot of work to do,” said Brysch.

Politicians and experts are concerned about potential distribution conflicts over the initially limited vaccine. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said Saturday that he was confident that the pandemic would be under control by fall or winter 2021 when sufficient vaccines would be available. According to its current status, there will initially be only three million vaccine doses for a double-digit million people who want to be vaccinated when the vaccination start in Germany is scheduled for January. He expects emotional discussions.

The Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “It will be a long time before the vaccination and protection of the population.” No distinction should be made between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people when it comes to restrictions on public life. “That just divides us unnecessarily.” Solidarity of all vaccinees is necessary. Everyone should adhere to the rules and mask requirement. Special events such as concerts only for vaccinated people are also not allowed.

According to Lauterbach, three to four percent of the population can be vaccinated with the doses of the first three months. According to Lauterbach, the elderly, chronically ill and medical staff make up 30 percent of the population.

Brysch said, Who would want to be in the skin of the doctors telling their patients that they are up front and that they are behind it. Because there are no binding guidelines for all these questions. All of this must be discussed openly and transparently. “

Spahn expects that the prioritization in the months after the start of the vaccination will soon be less strict – because then more and more vaccines will be available. He expects massive vaccinations in the summer of 2021.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in her video podcast on Saturday that there is hope that one or more vaccines will be available very soon. “Then we can beat the virus step by step.”