Call Center AI Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Kore.ai, Inc.; EdgeVerve Systems Limited; Pypestream Inc.; Avaamo; Talkdesk, Inc; Creative Virtual Ltd.

The Call Center AI report offers a far-reaching valuation of the market place. It does so via in-depth comprehensions. perceptions, appreciative market development by seeking after past improvements, and examining the current circumstance and future forecast dependent on dynamic and likely zones. It provides industry overview, Environment analysis of the market, Analysis of revenue by classifications and also analysis of the market status. The Call Center AI report describes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk and market driving force.

Call Center AI Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Call Center AI Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Call Center AI market are Rulai; Inbenta Technologies Inc.; Kore.ai, Inc.; EdgeVerve Systems Limited; Pypestream Inc.; Avaamo; Talkdesk, Inc; Creative Virtual Ltd.; SmartAction LLC; Bright Pattern, Inc.; RankMiner; Genesys, among others.

Global Call Center AI market research report encompasses a complete overview of the market, including an array of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This market report underlines historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local, and regional level. The Call Center AI report assists in outlining brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about industry which eventually leads to advanced business strategies.

Global call center AI market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4735.10 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of automated services in business operations along with innovations/advancements in AI.

Call Center AI Market: Scope of the Report

By Component

Compute Platforms

Solutions

Services Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Call Center AI Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Call Center AI Market: Competitive Landscape

Global call center AI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of call center AI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: IBM Corporation; Google; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP SE; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Avaya Inc.; Haptik, Inc.; Artificial Solutions; Zendesk; Conversica, Inc.;

Table of Content: Call Center AI market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Call Center AI Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Call Center AI Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Call Center AI Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of AI amid a need to present unique customer solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing requirements of customer engagement platforms because of a surge of customer engagement services through social media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant surge in the amounts of data being generated and better effectiveness associated with AI analysis is expected to foster growth in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines for the development and advancements of the technology; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of applications in complicated issues faced by customers due to the limited engagement of AI in call centers, expected to restrain the growth of the market

Impact of Covid-19 in Call Center AI Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Call Center AI market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

