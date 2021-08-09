Call before the end of the free corona tests | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the prime minister’s conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel next Tuesday, there are strong voices calling for an end to the free offer of corona rapid tests.

The Prime Ministers of Lower Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, Stephan Weil (SPD) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), both spoke in favour. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz also argued for it again in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

A proposal from the Federal Ministry of Health provides for mid-October as the date for this. It only concerns those people for whom there is a vaccination recommendation from the Permanent Vaccination Commission – so according to the current status no children – and for whom there are no medical reasons against.

“I think it is expressly right that unvaccinated people will have to pay for their tests themselves from the autumn. Until then, everyone had the opportunity to get vaccinated for free,” Weil told Berlin’s “Tagesspiegel”. Kretschmann told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung/Stuttgarter Nachrichten”: “In the long run, the public sector will not be able to fund the tests. That is also a matter of fair burden sharing, because there is a free vaccination offer for everyone.”

On the other hand, Stephan Thomae of the FDP parliamentary group advised: “Keeping the tests free for as long as possible, including until 2022, is money well spent.” This also applies to those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated, he told the German news agency. Because although they are largely protected against diseases, they can still carry the virus.

In view of the renewed increase in the number of infections, government leaders and Merkel want to advise on Tuesday how to keep the coming fourth wave flat. “Germany must not enter the autumn defenseless and defenseless,” said CSU Secretary General Markus Blume in the “Bild” internet format “The right questions”. The question of testing costs is just one of the issues Merkel and the prime ministers should be concerned with. Further questions are:

How can the vaccination campaign be boosted?

So far, about 55 percent of the population has received the vaccinations needed for full protection — too few to prevent another big wave. But vaccination rates have dropped significantly. Most recently, only about half a million people were vaccinated for the first time in a week – at the peak in May, more than a million were vaccinated in a single day.

Stephan Thomae, vice-chair of the FDP parliamentary group, called for a “quiet awareness campaign” to allay the fears. This would be better than “strengthening reservations with threats of direct or indirect mandatory vaccination,” he told the German news agency.

Who should there be restrictions for?

Weil said that despite the slow vaccination rate, many people have now been vaccinated. “Against this background, massive restrictions, such as we had in the spring, for example, are no longer appropriate.” In principle, the following applies to Kretschmann: We will largely lift the restrictions on vaccinated and recovering people.” For those not vaccinated, access to events or facilities is “conditional” due to the higher risk of infection. Measures such as the mask requirement on buses and trains will be “maintained for the time being”.

However, Scholz rejected the consultations of Secretary of State Jens Spahn’s (CDU) health department to generally ban unvaccinated people from emergency events — even with a negative rapid test. “It is important to me that those who do not want to be vaccinated continue to have the opportunity to participate in public life through testing,” he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

The question is: what kind of testing? Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) argued in favor of equating unvaccinated people with a negative PCR test and those who have recovered. “Rapid antigen tests are not reliable enough,” said the former doctor of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

Should there be any restrictions at all?

The chairman of the Bundestag’s health committee, Erwin Rüddel (CDU), wonders this. “The message must come that there will be no more automatic lockdowns – even for those who have not been vaccinated,” he told Bild newspaper in view of federal/state guidance. “The question arises as to whether our society can also sustain providing appropriate care to those who deliberately fail to vaccinate and then become seriously ill, instead of scaring and damaging the entire country and the economy with the sword of Damocles from lockdown. “

And if so, what should the criterion be?

There seems to be a broad consensus in politics: the seven-day incidence – that is, the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and per week – should no longer be the only one. In addition, there must be parameters such as the vaccination rate and the occupancy rate of the hospitals.

At first glance, the situation seems relaxed: the incidence is a good 21. However, it has been rising continuously for about a month. And that earlier and faster than last summer at the same time that the third wave followed. At that time there were no vaccinations – but also no delta variant, which, unlike previous variants, spreads not only after prolonged contact, but rather during “passing” encounters, as the vice president of the doctors of the health department, Elke Bruns-Philipps, had recently said.