California megachurch leader, grandparents charged with murder, torture in death of 11-year-old daughter

Leticia McCormack, a pacesetter at Rock Church in San Diego, based and led by former NFL participant Miles McPherson, was booked in jail Monday on a cost of homicide, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a baby in connection to the dying of Arabella McCormack, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Workplace reported.

Arabella was initially fostered earlier than being adopted by Brian and Leticia McCormack, officers stated.

The 49-year-old church elder’s father, Stanley Tom, 75, was additionally charged with homicide, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful and cruelty to a baby, in accordance with a information launch from the division. Arabella’s grandmother Adella Tom, 70, was booked on three counts of torture and three counts of willful and cruelty to a baby.

The church couldn’t instantly however reached for remark by USA TODAY.

McCormack’s management profile has since been faraway from the church’s web site.

‘Extreme ranges of malnourishment’

On August 30, deputies responded to a baby in misery name at a house in Spring Valley, positioned in an jap portion of the county, the place they discovered Arabella, in accordance with a information launch from the sheriff’s workplace.

The 11-year-old was rushed to a hospital the place her well being declined and she or he died, officers reported, in accordance with the discharge. Throughout the investigation, detectives stated they suspected indicators of kid abuse.

The lady was lined in bruises and had suffered “extreme ranges of malnourishment,” a police spokesperson instructed The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Throughout the investigation into Arabella’s dying, deputies contacted her father, Brian McCormack, close to the household’s dwelling. Based on the discharge, he died by suicide of their presence.

Arabella had two sisters, ages 6 and seven, the discharge continues, who are at the moment dwelling with a foster household.

The sheriff’s division couldn’t instantly be reached by USA TODAY on Thursday.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending information for USA TODAY.

