California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

Nidhi Gandhi

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed faux parking tickets and put them on vehicles close to the seaside in Northern California final week within the hopes of gathering actual funds, authorities mentioned.

The person put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to an internet site to pay a wonderful — on vehicles late Wednesday night time, mentioned Santa Cruz police.

Investigators have no idea what number of faux tickets the person placed on vehicles or what number of victims might have paid the bogus fines.

Police took the person into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of illegal use of a pc system and tried fraud. He denied receiving any funds.

The coastal metropolis of Santa Cruz is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

