Calgary’s New Mayor Says Her City Is More Than an Oil Town

I met with Ms. Gondek, town’s second consecutive mayor of South Asian heritage, earlier this week at metropolis corridor, days after town and the province had introduced that they might each contribute a complete of 867 million Canadian {dollars} to construct a brand new area for the Calgary Flames. The announcement was extensively seen as a transfer to bolster the re-election hopes of the premier, Danielle Smith, who usually stymies Ms. Gondek’s political agenda, within the present provincial election marketing campaign. Our dialog has been edited for size and readability.

What do individuals get fallacious about Calgary?

People that don’t dwell right here and haven’t visited right here have been bought a stereotype of who we’re. It’s form of this cartoon picture of Calgary. And I believe we’ve finished a remarkably poor job of telling our story correctly as Calgarians.

The narrative developed that we have been solely serious about oil and gasoline — and that was about it. We’ve let it get away from us and we’re attempting to regain it now. The funding that we’d like right here is just too essential. We should be speaking about who we actually are.

How has Calgary’s rising ethnic variety modified town?

It’s the third most various metropolis in Canada, and but lots of people don’t know that about us. However when you spend any period of time right here, it’s fairly evident.

The capability constructing that many ethnic communities have finished permits newcomers to come back right here and really settle right here and never simply make this a touchdown place. Folks come into Calgary they usually keep.