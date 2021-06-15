Calendering Resins Market reach a value in excess of US$ 6,700 Mn by the end of 2025

Global Calendering Resins (PET, PETG and PVC) Market: Overview

The process of manufacturing films involves calendering resins. Calendering is a process used for manufacturing high-quality and large-volume products, mainly vinyl (PVC) sheets and films. Other thermoplastics can also be calendered for the manufacturing of films and sheets. In the calendering process, the polymer is melted and compounded with heat and pressure in an extruder.

Then, the film is formed by the pressure of the calendering rolls. Special features of the film are defined by formulation and processing conditions. An important area in the calendering of the film is the ability of surface treatment such as embossing films or enhancing the physical properties of the films by stretching. The market includes different types of films made with the help of calendering resins such as PVC, PET and PETG.

A new report by Persistence market research provides clear insights into the global calendering resins (PET, PETG, and PVC) market. This comprehensive research report is titled Calendering Resins (PET, PETG, and PVC) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025. According to the outcome of this research, the global calendering resins (PET, PETG and PVC) market is expected to witness a market value of over US$ 4,600 Mn in 2017 and reach a value in excess of US$ 6,700 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a steady CAGR of 4.9%.

Global Calendering Resins (PET, PETG and PVC) Market: Dynamics

There are a lot of factors contributing to the growth of the global calendering resins market. Much of the demand for films made using calendering resins comes from the food sector. These films are considered one of the most economical means for the packaging of food products. Food products require an extended shelf life and this is provided by PET, PETG and PVC films.

The global calendering resins market is expected to experience a setback due to new rules and regulations on the use of PVC films in the food and beverage packaging department. Yet the market may show a steady growth with the continuous innovation of packaging materials globally and an increase in demand for flexible packaging films.

Global Calendering Resins (PET, PETG and PVC) Market: Segmental Highlights

The global calendering resins market is segmented based on product type, application and region. Here are some key highlights of the research analysis:

The segmentation based on product type includes PET, PVC and PETG segments. Among these, the PVC segment is expected to hold the maximum share with a market value of over US$ 3,000 Mn in 2017. PET is the second largest product type with a market value of over US$ 1,400 Mn in 2017.

includes PET, PVC and PETG segments. Among these, the PVC segment is expected to hold the maximum share with a market value of over US$ 3,000 Mn in 2017. PET is the second largest product type with a market value of over US$ 1,400 Mn in 2017. By application , the market includes the segments Furniture and Furniture Trim, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. Among these, the food and beverages segment is expected to lead the market with maximum CAGR and a market value reaching over US$ 2,000 Mn in 2025. Healthcare and medical is the second largest segment with a market value of over US$ 1,300 Mn in 2025.

, the market includes the segments Furniture and Furniture Trim, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Electronics & Electrical, Building & Construction, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. Among these, the food and beverages segment is expected to lead the market with maximum CAGR and a market value reaching over US$ 2,000 Mn in 2025. Healthcare and medical is the second largest segment with a market value of over US$ 1,300 Mn in 2025. An analysis of the various regional markets reveals that the consumption of calendering resins across the Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth with its market size reaching over US$ 2,800 Mn in 2017. The Asia Pacific calendering resins market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast.

