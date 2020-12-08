Calculation: In-depth future news related to 5G Infrastructure Market

The 5G infrastructure market is predicted to witness a negative impact in 2020. Increasing demand for the high speed internet services among users across the globe is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period. But due to the delay in the release of 5G spectrum by various telecom authorities across the globe is predicted to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. It has been noticed that due to the pandemic many government have delayed the 5G spectrum and rollout plan for the specific country which is predicted to hamper the market. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the market. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to register a revenue of $46,104.1 million till 2027, growing at a rate of 69.4% CAGR during, 2019-2027.

The global market is classified on the basis of communication ifra, core network technology, operational frequency and region. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

Small Cell segment is predicted to have the maximum growth rate

On the basis of communication Ifra, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into Small Cell and Macro Cell. Small cell segment generated a revenue of $410.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 66.9% in the forecast period. With the help of small cell, it provides the mobile broadband technology which increase the speed and reach from various micro base-station is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is predicted to grow enormously

On the basis of core network technology, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV). Network Function Virtualization (NFV) generated a revenue of $296.6 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 72.9% in the forecast period. Network function virtualization helps to implement various network function with the help of software to operate various server is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period.

5G Standalone is predicted to be the most profitable segment in the forecast period

On the basis of network infrastructure, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into 5G NR non-standalone and 5G standalone. 5G standalone segment generated a revenue of $304.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 72.4% in the forecast period. Due to the 5G standalone one can be benefited with various services of 5G technology which is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period.

Above 6 Ghz is segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period

On the basis of operational frequency, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into Sub 6 Ghz and Above 6 Ghz. An above 6 Ghz segment generated a revenue of $418.3 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 68.7% in the forecast period. Lesser border interference, low installation cost and higher reach is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period.

Industrial end use segment is predicted to have highest growth rate

On the basis of end user, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. Industrial segment generated a revenue of $152.1 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 72.4% in the forecast period. Increasing speed with higher bandwidth is predicted gives the industrial sector to use 5G technology at a higher rate which is estimated to drive the segment in the forecast period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

On the basis of region, the 5G infrastructure technology can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region generated a revenue of $243.3 million in 2019 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 68.8% in the forecast period. Presence of large number of telecom companies and government initiative for setting up of 5G technology is estimated to drive the region market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

Top 10 major key players in the 5G infrastructure market are

Mavenir

2. Siklu Communication

3. Comba Telecom Systems

4. CommScope

5. CISCO

6. NEC

7. ZTE

8. Nokia Networks

9. Samsung

10. Ericsson

