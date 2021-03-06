Calcium Propionate Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report 2024

Calcium propionate is a food additive, used as a preservative in variety of products and is also act as an antimicrobial agent. It decreases the growth of the bacteria and fungi. Efficient ability of calcium propionate in new product lines and mounting health issues of consumers in the food industry are the major factors driving the growth of the calcium propionate market. Different forms of calcium propionate supported the calcium propionate market size. The market has witnessed high command for dry calcium propionate in the coming years due to easiness of mixing and improved dispersion all over the food matrix.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Application

On the basis of application the calcium propionate market is subdivided into food, feed and others. Among the all applications, the food segment accounted the largest share in the market due to elevated per capita bread utilization, change in lifestyle and mounting health consciousness. In addition, the feed segment is estimated to account largest share in the market due to mounting demand for feed, upsurge in livestock production and augmented requirement for quality feed products with prolonged shelf life.

The food segment is further subdivided into bakery products, meat, fish, and seafood products, dairy & frozen desserts and others. Among the all food applications, the bakery products segment accounted the largest share in the market due to calcium propionate properties to inhibit with the chemical leavening agents in yeast and bacteria, which is the major component of bakery products.

Insight by Form

On the basis of form the calcium propionate market is subdivided into dry and liquid. Among the both forms, the dry segment accounted the larger share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the market due to easiness of mixing, does not disturb the leavening act of baking powder in bakery products and improved dispersion all over the food matrix.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the calcium propionate market are catering the demand by investing on new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In August 2017, Niacet Corporation expanded its calcium and sodium propionate production capacity. In addition, in February 2017, SK Capital Partners acquired Niacet Corporation to improve its product portfolio. SK Capital Partners (Niacet Corporation), Macco Organiques, Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co., Ltd., Impextraco, Real S.A.S., Addcon, Kemin Industries, Bell Chem, Associated British Foods PLC, A.M Food Chemical Co, Ltd and Fine Organics are the key players offering calcium propionate.

