Calcium Propionate Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

The major companies manufacturing calcium propionate products are Niacet, ADDCON GmbH, Impextraco NV, Real S.A.S., Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co,.ltd, BELL CHEM CORP, Macco Organiques Inc, Fine Organics, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, MAGNESIA GmbH, LGM Pharma, A.M FOOD CHEMICAL CO., LIMITED, Perstorp, Watson Inc. (A Subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings), Titan Biotech, Environmental Working Group, Saf Sulphur Company, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kemira, and Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA among others.

Calcium propionate market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 472,150.53 Thousand by 2027. Increasing demand of nutritional feed products can boost the immunity and drive the growth for the global calcium propionate market and also the growing demand of clean label food products is a driving factor for the global calcium propionate market growth.

Increased consumer lifestyle and income level the choice of consumer food products is also increasing. The factor which is increasing the demand for nutritional feed products in animal food is the increasing awareness among farmers regarding the healthy diet of their animals, and increasing consumer awareness to provide the best quality products to their pet animals such as dogs and cats to make them healthy. Increasing demand for nutritional feed products among consumers and rising development of clean label food products is the driving factor for the market growth. Stringent government regulations for quality and safety of food products can be the restraining factor for the market growth.

This calcium propionate market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Conducts Overall CALCIUM PROPIONATE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Encapsulated, Non-Encapsulated),

Source (Natural, Synthetic),

Form (Powdered, Liquid), Grade (Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharma Grade, Industrial Grade/Technical Grade),

Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

The countries covered in global calcium propionate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Hungry, Iceland, Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

Europe dominates the calcium propionate market as in Germany there is a wide demand of natural preservatives in cosmetic products among consumers to increase the product shelf life and to avoid any skin irritation and allergies. In North America, natural segment is dominating the market growth in the U.S. due to the high consumer preference of natural food preservatives to increase the quality of food products as a natural preservative is considered safe and has no ill effect on the health due to which it is widely adopted in packed food. In Asia-Pacific, natural segment is dominating the market growth in China due to easily availability of raw materials and wide adoptability of natural alternatives for healthy life.

Growing Demand of Calcium Propionate with the Aim to Improve the Food Quality and Shelf Life

Calcium propionate market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in calcium propionate and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the calcium propionate market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

For instance,

In January 2020, Perstorp announced that they are participating at IPPE 2020 which is the largest annual trade show for the poultry, meat and feed industries in the Americas On January 28 – 30 2020 at Georgia, U.S. Through this exhibition, the company aims to promote their new products among other players.

In January 2019, Kemira announced that they have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture of Kemira Yongsan Chemicals Co., Ltd in Ulsan, Republic of Korea, with Yongsan Chemicals. Through this expansion, the company aims to expand its product portfolio in the market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Calcium Propionate market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Calcium Propionate market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

