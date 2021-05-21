Calcium Citrate Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2026

Global Calcium Citrate Market: Introduction

Calcium citrate is one of the two main forms of calcium supplements prevailing in food industry. Calcium citrate contains varying amounts of the mineral calcium referred to as elemental calcium. Calcium citrate is white powder, used as buffer, coagulant, Chelan, calcareous, and intensified agent. Generally, calcium citrate contains 21% elemental calcium in its compound form. Moreover, calcium citrate is the calcium salt manufactured and extracted from citric acid. Importantly, calcium is one of the most found mineral in the human body, present mainly in teeth and bones.

Thus, growing health consciousness encourage the demand for calcium citrate as it is an essential dietary element required in optimal amounts for good bone health, efficient nerve, cardiovascular health, and muscle function. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global calcium citrate market.

Global Calcium Citrate Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness for health, nutrition, and food safety are among the key market influencers for calcium citrate market. Food safety measures in the assessed countries supported by prevalence of processed food are also encouraging the demand for calcium citrate. In addition, calcium citrate possess a higher bioavailability than most of the other common and less expensive counterparts, like calcium carbonate. An aging population across the world, predominantly in Japan will change the dynamics of healthcare spending. Increased consumer awareness for preventative healthcare is expected to propel the demand for calcium citrate in the near-term.

Calcium lactate has similar effects as calcium citrate which directly impacts the consumption growth of calcium citrate. Availability in different micronized granulations, low reactivity, and better compressibility compared to other calcium salts are the cited properties of calcium citrate making it an ideal choice for dietary supplements. Federal regulations and compliance with the environment is expected to continue amid both increased consumer interest in health. This will likely to impact the pace of the global calcium citrate market. Lastly, intense price competition in the calcium citrate market owing to hefty production in China increases the industry rationalization.

Global Calcium Citrate Market: Segments

The global calcium citrate market can be segmented on the basis of grade type, form, end-use industry, and region

On the basis of grade type, the global calcium citrate market can be segmented as:

Food

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of form, the global calcium citrate market can be segmented as:

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

On the basis of end-use industry, the global calcium citrate market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

General Purpose

Global Calcium Citrate Market: Regional Outlook

Additionally, much of the additional demand for calcium citrate consumption will originate in regions with high population growth such as North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East. As populations in the U.S., Europe, and Japan age, more and more people will look for dietary supplements and will directly enhance the calcium citrate market size. Over the last few years, sales of minerals, vitamins, and nutritional and herbal supplements have surged the consumption of calcium citrate. Consequently, many new companies have entered the calcium citrate market space, predominantly in China due to low cost manufacturing.

Global consumption of food additives including calcium citrate is projected to grow at a substantial annual rate during the forecast period. China, ASEAN, and Oceania are expected to observe above-average growth rates in the calcium citrate market as a consequence of rising living standards, growing demand for processed foods, and increased urbanization.

Global Calcium Citrate Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global calcium citrate market discerned across the value chain include:

Jost Chemical Co.

UPIChem

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Generichem

Asiamerica Ingredients, Inc.

Alfa Aesar

Dastech International Inc.

Lianyungang debang fine chemical Co., Ltd.

The research report – Calcium Citrate presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Calcium Citrate market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Calcium Citrate market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

