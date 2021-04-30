Calcium Carbonate Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Calcium Carbonate Market: Paper Industry Continues to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Calcium carbonate has been historically used as a crucial component in the manufacturing process of paper, plastic, paint, rubber, and adhesive, among others. Its versatility, from enhancing the strength and durability of adhesives to improving the gloss of paints, makes it a popular product across industries. In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is used as a filler, and has been gaining prominence over other alternatives in recent years. This can be attributed to the high brightness that it lends to the paper during the manufacturing process. It also is being seen as a substitute to expensive pigments, helping reduce production costs as well. In 2018, the paper industry occupied ~30% of the total share of the calcium carbonate market by volume, and is expected to increase at a ~5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1478

Also contributing significantly to the growth of the calcium carbonate market is the plastic industry, where calcium carbonate is being increasingly used as a popular additive. Calcium carbonate offers the benefit of faster heating and cooling cycles of PE films, which results in improved mechanical strength and barrier properties. Plastic accounted for approximately one-fourth of the total share by value, and is expected to hit the ~ US$ 7 Bn mark by the end of the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1478

APAC to be a Profitable Regional Market

By volume, the market in APAC stood at ~59,000 kilo tons in 2018 and is expected to reach ~94,000-kilo tons by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing investments toward infrastructure, resulting in the consequent rise in the demand for calcium carbonate. Another contributing factor is the growth of several end-use industries of calcium carbonate, including adhesives and sealants, rubber, paint, plastic, and paper, in the region, which, in turn, is likely to have a positive influence on the calcium carbonate market in APAC.

However, by value, the European region held a significant share of around one-fourth of the total global market in 2018 and is set to increase at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by rising demand from the expanding paper sector, which is being anticipated to do well, and as such, contribute to the growth of the calcium carbonate market

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-amino-acids-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-14-1-bn-by-2027-developing-concerns-about-animal-health-stimulates-the-growth-of-global-market-noted-tmr-301026065.html

Calcium Carbonate Market: Competition Landscape

The global calcium carbonate market is considered to be moderately consolidated, with the top three manufacturers in the market – Imerys, Omya AG, and Mineral Technologies, Inc. – accounting for ~30% of the total revenue share in 2018. These companies are increasingly focusing on expansions and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Imerys acquired the calcium carbonates business of Vimal Microns and Vee Microns to expand its business in the APAC region.

As a business strategy, manufacturers are also concentrating on product innovation to retain their edge in this highly competitive global calcium carbonate market. For instance, in November 2018, Omya AG announced the launch of Omya Smartfill 55 – OM in Europe, for use in biopolymers, and in particular, polylactic acid (PLA).

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.