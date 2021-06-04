Calcined Alumina Market is set to record exponential growth by 2026

Global Calcined Alumina supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Calcined Alumina market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (2018–2026).

The study tracks Calcined Alumina demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Calcined Alumina in particular.

How will Calcined Alumina Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Calcined Alumina industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Calcined Alumina will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Calcined Alumina Market: Segmentation

The global Calcined Alumina market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

Based on soda content, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Low soda

Medium soda

High soda

Based on grade, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Smelter

Specialty grade

Based on particle size, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Coarse

Medium

Fine

Based on purity, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

93%

93% – 99%

99% and above

Based on the applications, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Refractory (cements, concrete, mortars, etc.)

Ceramics & Catalyst

Lapping & Polishing

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Calcined Alumina companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Calcined Alumina market include (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Huber, Almatis, AluChem, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Orient Abrasives Ltd)

The Calcined Alumina Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

