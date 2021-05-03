Cais do Sodré will have DJ afternoons in the Harbor Music Shelter

Cais do Sodré will have afternoons of DJ sets at the Harbor Music Shelter

The reopening is scheduled for May 7th and will continue from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m.

Electronic music lovers, this novelty is for you: there is already a date for the reopening of the Harbor Music Shelter in Lisbon. The first event of the Cais do Sodré room will take place next Friday, May 7th, from 3 p.m.

After the nightclub closed its doors due to the norms imposed by the pandemic, it is now back with a cycle of matinees always supported by different DJs who are part of a daily schedule that lasts all night. The closing time depends on the rules that the DGS updates. However, the opening is planned from Wednesday to Sunday at 3 p.m.

To open up the best, DJ John-e will be present on Friday this first weekend, Gear on Saturday and Pedro Duarte on Sunday. Admission is free, but depending on the arrival order. This reopening also brings news about the square, which now has a balcony a few meters from the river. A finger food menu is also added to the usual cocktails.

All information can be found on the Harbor Music Shelter’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Questions can be asked by email (geral@nullharbourmusic.pt).