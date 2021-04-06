CAGR of 5.2% | Hospital Beds Market Size 2021 Analysis By Current Industry Status, Top Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends Under COVID-19, Target Audience and Forecast To 2027

Hospital Beds Market is valued at 6.92 USD Billion in 2018 and expected to reach 9.38 USD Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Increase in the number of beds in private hospitals and improved investments in healthcare infrastructural development are the major factors stimulating the growth of the Global Hospital Beds Market.

Scope of Global Hospital Beds Market Report–

Hospital bed is a special bed that can be adjusted as needed to specifically increase the ends of head, foot, or middle position as per convenience. It’s a bed with side rails which can be raised or lowered, and the base of the mattress is divided into three connecting parts, so that the head, feet or the middle can be lifted by a crank or a motor, allowing the patient to lie down in various postures such as treatment aid or comfort. Hospital beds offer patients better positioning as they allow users to adjust the position of the bed, which allows them to transfer the pressure that the bed places from one part of the body to another part of the body, preventing the risk of bedsores. Hospital Bed allows easy transferring of patients as well as convenience in lifting the patients higher or lower while getting in and out of the bed. For anyone with reduced mobility, a hospital bed is one of the most efficient beds. In addition, they are not only used in hospitals. They can be used at home if a family member gets sick or needs a bed for someone who is having lifelong medical issues.

Global Hospital Beds market is segmented on the basis of type, care, end user, and applications. Based on the type, the market is segmented into electric, semi-electric and manual. Based on care, the market is segmented into curative care, long-term care, and rehabilitative care. Based on application, the market is segmented into intensive care beds and non-intensive care beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, elderly care facilities and others.

The regions covered in this Hospital Beds market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market of Hospital Beds market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Hospital Beds Companies

Key players of the Hospital Beds market are,

Getinge Group

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Stryker Corporation

Gendron

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Hospital Beds Market Dynamics-

Some of the important factors that are driving the growth of the global hospital beds market are increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development, technological innovations in ICU beds and increasing volume of chronic care patients. Because older adults are prone to developing chronic illnesses and require intensive home care, people have started preferring for home care facilities significantly. Household health facilities help maintain, promote and restore personal health. As per National Health Council, chronic diseases affect around 133 million Americans, which represents more than 40% of the country’s total population. By 2020, this number should reach 157 million, including 81 million under several conditions. Increase in the rate of hospitalization due to recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemics is another major reason driving the hospital bed market. However, the decreasing number of beds in public hospitals and rising price of hospital beds are the major challenges for the growth of hospital bed market. The development of smart or robotic hospital beds, rising need for home care beds, the growth of emerging economies and the medical tourism industry are major opportunities in this market.

Asia pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Hospital Beds Market

Europe has been the market leader so far and is expected to remain dominant in future in the global hospital beds market majorly due to increasing per capita spending in healthcare, escalating geriatric population, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, and growth in technological advancements. According to data from the European Federation of Hospitals and Health Care, in 2014 there were on an average 2.9 hospitals in Europe with a capacity of 100,000 residents ranging from 1.40 in Slovenia to 9.80 in Cyprus. In addition, there are on an average 521 beds available per 100,000 inhabitants, ranging from 254 in Sweden to 826 in Germany. Moreover, there has been increase in chronic diseases and diabetic patients in this region. As per IDF, there were around 58 million patients in Europe with diabetes and it is expected to rise up to 66.7 million by year 2045. The Asia Pacific hospital bed market is expected to grow the fastest due to improved medical infrastructure in the region and growing medical tourism. Countries like India, China and Japan have become attractive markets due to the development of healthcare infrastructure, the increase in the number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the increase in number of obese people needing medical care.

Global Hospital Beds Market Segmentation:–

By type: Electric, Semi-electric, Manual

By care: Curative Care, Long-term Care, Rehabilitative Care

By application: Intensive Care Beds, Non-intensive Care Beds

By end user: Hospitals, clinics, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care Facilities

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

