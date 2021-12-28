Caetano Veloso’s great love began when he fell in love with a 13-year-old girl

The relationship with Paula Lavigne, the singer’s partner for 40 years, has been the subject of debate, criticism and political battles in Brazil.

In regret, actress and producer Paula Lavigne faced media hype sparked by one of her most controversial interviews. In 1998 the Brazilian edition of “Playboy” brought a bombastic revelation. Caetano Veloso’s wife and partner for 12 years announced that her first sexual relationship with the musician took place when she was just 13 years old. Veloso was 40 years old at the time.

It all happened on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Brazilian music legend in 1982, where they first met. It was Lavigne herself who confessed everything she would regret in the interview, especially since many of her controversial sentences made headlines even before the magazine appeared on newsstands.

“It’s very strange to put these statements out of a context of twenty questions,” he said. “If you ask me if I said that? He said. It’s all true But as it was said, I fell asleep as a producer, I woke up as a prostitute. “

“I regretted speaking. I no longer talk about my intimacies in interviews. If I could, I would sue myself, ”he said at the time. But the damage was already done.

Despite the turmoil, Lavigne and Veloso stayed together until 2004, a divorce lasted until 2016 when they got back together. Today the couple is in the news for exposing Covid-19 infection, and despite their professional success, the story that brought them together continues to be a source of controversy – and a political weapon.

This has happened over the past five years, mainly due to the constant political activism of Caetano Veloso. Right-wing allegations of pedophilia were not long in coming, which revived Lavigne’s controversial interview.

Caetano (left) and Paula Lavigne (center) met in 1982.

The couple even had to take legal action against anyone who dared accuse the now 79-year-old singer of abusing Lavigne. First against Alexandre Frota – a porn actor who worked on the Portuguese reality show “A Quinta das Celebridades” and then went into politics – and the Brazilian Free Movement of the Conservative Right, which Caetano accused of being “pedophilia”.

In addition to the debate about the use of private life as a political weapon, there was also a discussion in Brazilian society in 1982 about the age of consent and legality (or argued that sex with children under the age of 14 was not considered a criminal offense because the number of “rape ( Rape) of a vulnerable person ”would not have been established in the Brazilian Criminal Code until 2009.

Others argued that, despite the lack of a legal definition, violent rape is presumed if the victim is not older than 14 years. And many agree that consent would be irrelevant in any case, given that it is a 13-year-old girl. On the other hand, there should have been a formal complaint, in this case from Paula Lavigne’s parents, which never happened.

Controversy aside, Frota was even sentenced to pay the musician some compensation – which, by the way, has not yet paid – but it wasn’t the only case where justice was achieved. Another libel suit filed by Veloso went to court in September, this time against Congressman Marco Feliciano, who also described the musician as a “pedophile”. Only this time the court ruled against Veloso and ordered him to pay the court costs.

In 1982 Caetano Veloso met the young Paula Lavigne for the first time. He was just 13 years old when he came across the musician at a play backstage. Their paths crossed again at their birthday party, where they had sex for the first time.

The age difference has served as a political weapon.

With an age difference of 27 years, Lavigne was only three years older than Veloso’s first child, Moreno, who was then 10 years old.

It wasn’t until 1986, four years later, that they were seen together in public for the first time. Lavigne grew up to be an inseparable partner of Veloso, both privately and professionally, where she took her career into her own hands. A partnership that continued after the divorce in 2004.

Before that, there was still time to have two children, Zeca Veloso in 1992 and Tom Veloso in 1997. Today, even divorced, they resumed their relationship in a 2016 announcement. But the controversial connection remains a topic of conversation.She repeatedly compared the relationships of famous people with younger women like Woody Allen or the case of Marcelo Camelo, a former member of Los Hermanos, who publicly accepted the relationship with Mallu Magalhães when she was just 16 years old old was.