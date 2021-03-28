CAD Software Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

The CAD software market is witnessing growth due to the high demand for software in the automotive industry. There have been multiple incidents of product recalls in the industry due to various reasons, including design flaws. Further, with the rising market competition, customers have become more focused on the product quality over brand image.

With more design and engineering firms adopting cloud-based solutions, CAD providers are compelled to offer on-cloud services. Cloud-based solutions enable the software to be loaded and run remotely. This eliminates the need for the software to reside on a workstation or on local network servers.

Many small and medium enterprises have limited resources and find it challenging to procure CAD software due to its high pricing. The development and installation of the software is cost-intensive, which prevents the manufacturers from lowering the software cost. Therefore, to benefit both, the user as well as the software provider, software companies are offering subscription-based plans to users for the maximum adoption of CAD software by enterprises of all sizes.

