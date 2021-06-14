CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Roland DGA, 3M, OSG
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Roland DGA, 3M, OSG, Jensen Dental, Sierra Dental, Dent-Line of Canada, DAL DT Technologies, B&D Dental, Panadent
By Types:
Diamond Burs
Carbide Burs
Zirconia Ceramic Burs
By Applications:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Diamond Burs
1.2.3 Carbide Burs
1.2.4 Zirconia Ceramic Burs
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Dental Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers CAD/CAM Milling Burs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top CAD/CAM Milling Burs Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top CAD/CAM Milling Burs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States CAD/CAM Milling Burs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Panadent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Panadent Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Panadent Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Panadent Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa CAD/CAM Milling Burs Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CAD/CAM Milling Burs Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CAD/CAM Milling Burs Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Roland DGA
12.1.1 Roland DGA Corporation Information
12.1.2 Roland DGA Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Roland DGA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Roland DGA CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.1.5 Roland DGA Recent Development
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 3M CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.2.5 3M Recent Development
12.3 OSG
12.3.1 OSG Corporation Information
12.3.2 OSG Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 OSG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 OSG CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.3.5 OSG Recent Development
12.4 Jensen Dental
12.4.1 Jensen Dental Corporation Information
12.4.2 Jensen Dental Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Jensen Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Jensen Dental CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.4.5 Jensen Dental Recent Development
12.5 Sierra Dental
12.5.1 Sierra Dental Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sierra Dental Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sierra Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sierra Dental CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.5.5 Sierra Dental Recent Development
12.6 Dent-Line of Canada
12.6.1 Dent-Line of Canada Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dent-Line of Canada Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dent-Line of Canada Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Dent-Line of Canada CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.6.5 Dent-Line of Canada Recent Development
12.7 DAL DT Technologies
12.7.1 DAL DT Technologies Corporation Information
12.7.2 DAL DT Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DAL DT Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 DAL DT Technologies CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.7.5 DAL DT Technologies Recent Development
12.8 B&D Dental
12.8.1 B&D Dental Corporation Information
12.8.2 B&D Dental Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 B&D Dental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 B&D Dental CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.8.5 B&D Dental Recent Development
12.9 Panadent
12.9.1 Panadent Corporation Information
12.9.2 Panadent Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Panadent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Panadent CAD/CAM Milling Burs Products Offered
12.9.5 Panadent Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 CAD/CAM Milling Burs Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
