Cable Management Accessories Market Offer Up to Date Information by Top Leading Players 2021

The global infrastructure industry has witnessed significant investment in the recent past. Global energy infrastructure and public sector infrastructures such as railways, roads, airports, and communication networks need to be expanded and replaced. Increasing electricity consumption in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia is the major driving factor. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the electricity access percentage in 2010 for China, India, Brazil, and Russia was 99.7%, 75.0%, 98.9%, and 100.0% respectively. Furthermore, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the global energy consumption in 2010 stood at around 500 quadrillion British units and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.17% to reach 620 quadrillion British units by 2020. Moreover, cable lugs are mainly indicated for electricity distribution or industrial networks where they can be subjected to short-circuit of relatively high intensity and long duration. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The global cable management accessories market was valued for US$ 1573.5 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- Partex Marking Systems USA, Cooper Wiring Devices (Eaton Corporation), Schneider Electric SE, Chatsworth Products, Inc., Legrand SA, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Thomas & Betts Corporation, Anixter Inc., HellermannTyton Group PLC, Panduit Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Cembre SpA, Klauke GmbH, and CableOrganizer.com LLC.

Report Parameters Details of Parameter Historic Year 2017 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Segmentation Covered Global Cable Management Accessories Market, By Product Type Cable Lung

Cable Marker

Heat Shrink Tube Global Cable Management Accessories Market, By End User IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Health Care

Logistics and Transportation

Railways

Other

Mining

Oil & Gas

Construction

Residential

Commercial Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

