Cable Glands Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2025

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global cable glands market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Supportive government initiatives for regional connectivity and emergence of applications in automation sector facilitate the growth in the cable glands market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of data centers and investment in emerging economies create new opportunities in the industry.

Based on cable type, the armored segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout 2018–2025. This is attributed to the increased used in onshore plant applications. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share. The rapid industrialization across the globe has led to rise in demand for industrial grade cable glands for proper transmission of power, earthing, bonding, insulation, and cable guarding. The Hazardous segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% through 2018–2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to vast availability of mines, chemicals, and refineries along with rise in adoption of industrial equipment. However, North America held the major market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to surge in demand for technologically advanced equipment in various sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and mining.

Key market players analyzed in the research include Amphenol Industrial Products Group, CMP Products, BartecFeam, Cortem Group, Copper Crouse-Hinds, Jacob Gmbh, Elsewedy Electric, Sealcon LLC, Metal Craft Industries, Wiska, Warom Group, Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Agro AG, and Hummel AG.

